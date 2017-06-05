West Seattle, Washington

WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Looking for hit-run driver who hurt a dog

June 5, 2017 10:50 pm
Jerica says she knows it’s a long shot, but she’s hoping someone might have information about the hit-and-run crash that injured her dog a week and a half ago:

My dog was hit by a silver sports car on Alki Beach Thursday evening, May 25, in the area near the 2222 apartments [map]. The car didn’t stop and was speeding and passing the car in front of them into oncoming traffic, which was why they likely were unable to to brake in time to prevent hitting her. She’s a Great Dane and would have likely done some damage to the car.

Her dog did survive. If you have any information, contact police and refer to case #2017-200908.

  • Chuck June 5, 2017 (11:12 pm)
    Awww. Poor pup! I’m pretty sure I talked to you while out walking my old lab a couple of years ago (just not that many Great Danes on Alki or anywhere), so this is particularly unsettling. Sorry this happened to you and your sweet dog–and I hope the moron driver is caught!

