WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Hit-run search; car break-in; prowling suspect charged

In West Seattle Crime Watch this afternoon:

SEARCHING FOR HIT-RUN VEHICLE: Southwest Precinct police are asking for your help in finding a hit-run vehicle:

It hit a car on 46th near Lincoln Park and drove away north on 46th. It will have significant damage to the right front and will be missing the rear bumper. We think it’s an older dark gray Toyota sedan. Possibly a Camry or Corolla. The (victim)’s car, a new VW Passat, is probably totaled. Any leads would be appreciated.

Sgt. Joe Bauer says the crash happened around noon Sunday; if you have any information, e-mail him at Joseph.Bauer@seattle.gov or call the SPD non-emergency number, 206-625-5011.

CAR BREAK-IN: From Kerry:

Our car was prowled last night at 110th and 36th Ave SW in Arbor Heights. We foolishly left it unlocked, and the jerk sat in it to smoke a cigarette before stealing two bags full of sports stuff: – An orange OR brand bag full of old sports stuff – mitts, frisbees, games – A West Seattle Soccer Club bag full of my husband’s coaching gear (LAME) They did not take the bag that was destined for Goodwill. If anyone sees this stuff dumped anywhere, please post in comments!

PROWLING SUSPECT CHARGED: We reported last week on the arrest of a car-prowling suspect in Fauntlee Hills early Wednesday, and his release on Thursday. Turns out the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office did file a charge against him on Friday. The suspect is 37-year-old William J. Kim, a West Seattle resident. He is charged with felony second-degree vehicle prowling, though the only thing missing from the victim’s car was about $5 in change; the felony charge is merited, court documents explain, by the fact he was convicted of the same crime at least two times previously. He remains out of jail; a summons for him to appear in court was issued with the charge, rather than an arrest warrant.