Making note again this early morning of multiple reports to 911 of suspected gunfire, and we heard directly from one of the people who reported it. She said she heard it a few minutes before midnight, south of 13th/14th/Henderson. Other areas that were mentioned as police were dispatched included 9th/Roxbury, 800 block of SW Trenton, 9200 block of 12th. We haven’t heard whether evidence of gunfire was found.