WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Gunfire reports; followups in car-prowl and auto-theft cases

In West Seattle Crime Watch, a call working right now, plus two followups:

GUNFIRE REPORTS: Police are responding right now to reports of gunfire heard near 17th and Henderson, and further east. If you heard it too, be sure to call 911, since that helps them trace the location.

Meantime, two followups:

CAR-PROWL SUSPECT OUT OF JAIL: The 37-year-old man arrested in Fauntlee Hills early yesterday after watchful neighbors called 911 got out of jail tonight. We’re not identifying him since he hasn’t been charged, but the King County Jail Register listed this as his sixth time in jail in the past 11 months, and Superior Court records show that he has an extensive criminal history, going back into his teens. We don’t know who the judge was or why s/he set the suspect free, only that the jail register says he got out on “conditional release” at 7:07 tonight. This doesn’t necessarily mean he won’t be charged, so we’ll keep watching the case.

AUTO THEFT x 2: Back on Monday night, we covered the police search for two men who ran off after abandoning a stolen Subaru wagon on Beach Drive SW. Neither was found, but we’ve learned that they dumped another stolen vehicle before taking the Subaru. First clue came when J e-mailed us this photo that night, saying it was a stolen pickup, according to the tow truck driver:

That was in the 4000 block of California SW, which is also where police had told us the Subaru was taken. Today we finally got the police report narratives, which confirmed that the two men who took the Subaru had left the Chevy pickup behind at the scene. The report added that police spotted the stolen Subaru headed northbound on Fauntleroy Way past Lincoln Park while the responding officer was still talking with its owner. Then the two ditched it on Beach Drive (shaved keys were found in the ignition and dropped near the vehicle, the report says). As for where the pickup truck was stolen – all we know is that it’s described in the police report as a King County Sheriff’s Office case.