WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Garage burglar tries to steal bicycles; car vandalized

Two reader reports, plus crime-prevention advice, in West Seattle Crime Watch tonight.
BURGLAR TRIES TO STEAL BICYCLES: From J, a security-camera image and report:
Last night about 3:30 am a unidentified person broke into our condo garage on the 1300 block of Alki Avenue and attempted to steal our two Bikes. Fortunately the person was not able to break the lock and left.
CAR VANDALIZED: From Monica:
My car was vandalized last night on Beach Dr. Back window was hit with something (no rocks in the car) and glass is completely shattered. It appears to be straight-up vandalism as the car was not broken into.
PREVENTING CAR PROWLS: Received today from Southwest Precinct Crime Prevention Coordinator Jennifer Burbridge, SPD advice on car-prowl prevention – see it here.
