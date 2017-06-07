West Seattle, Washington

08 Thursday

WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Auto-theft attempt; package-taker on video

June 7, 2017 10:19 pm
Two reader reports in West Seattle Crime Watch tonight:

AUTO-THEFT ATTEMPT: From Alan:

Our son’s car was broken into in the 6700 block of 14th SW. It was around 6 or 6:30 (am) and he was there while neighbors were out, leaving when one walked towards him. It was a tall Caucasian male in his 30s. He was in what my neighbor thought was a “recycle can blue” Camry wagon, but he didn’t confirm the make or plates. He broke into a 1995 Escort Wagon. It looks like he first tried to steal it, as the ignition was damaged and then started taking parts. Because he was taking parts, we think that the car he was driving might have been an Escort wagon, rather than a Camry.

If you have any information, this is SPD incident #2017-203437.

PACKAGE TAKEN ON CAMERA: The report and video are from Mike:

We had a package stolen from our porch (Tuesday) at around 12:30 pm. We’re in the Fauntleroy Park area (41st & Dawson), so be on the lookout! … I hope they enjoy the grass seed! ;)

This is SPD incident #2017-905037.

1 Reply to "WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Auto-theft attempt; package-taker on video"

  • Oakley34 June 8, 2017 (6:43 am)
    Now that is some classic cartoon thievery.  Dopily look around to see if you’re being watched? Check. Slip on the shades for extra sneakiness?  Yup.  Then quickly try to soft shoe across the porch with all the grace of an elephant whose feet have fallen asleep.  If only instead of grass seed it was fertilizer…

