WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: 3 arrested after South Delridge street robbery

June 30, 2017 12:12 pm
 |   Crime | Delridge | West Seattle news | West Seattle police

Just published on SPD Blotter, word that three people were arrested last night after a street robbery was reported near 18th SW and SW Barton:

On Thursday night, just before 10:00 pm, officers responded to that area after a 58-year-old man called 911 to report he had just been robbed of his bicycle at gunpoint by three suspects. The suspects then fled and the victim was able to call police.

Officers responded and set up containment. A K-9 team responded and tracked to a nearby vacant house in the 9200 block of Delridge, where the victim’s bicycle was found abandoned in the tall grass. Officers heard voices inside the house and three individuals came out. The three individuals matched the suspect description provided by the victim. The victim was able to positively identify the suspects, all male, ages 17, 18, and 22. They were arrested without incident.

Officers checked the vacant house for additional suspects. During a check of the house, officers discovered an open window in a back bedroom. Thinking that was a little odd, the officer looked out the window and, using his flashlight, located a firearm in the tall grass. The gun was recovered with a fully loaded magazine. The victim confirmed that was the gun the suspects used in the robbery.

The 17-year-old suspect was later booked into the Youth Services Center, while the older suspects were booked into the King County Jail.

Juvenile detention rosters aren’t available online, but we’ve verified via the King County Jail register that the 18- and 22-year-old suspects are still in custody. Neither appears to have a felony record.

9 Replies to "WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: 3 arrested after South Delridge street robbery"

  • unknown June 30, 2017 (12:44 pm)
    WOW really, rob someone at gunpoint for a bike and being juveniles at that, well except the 22 yr old!

    Good job to the SPD for finding them and for also getting another gun off of the streets…only time would have told when these DUMBA$$’s would have shot someone or Heaven forbid killed someone. 

  • North Delridge Home Owner June 30, 2017 (12:55 pm)
    STRIKE one…?

  • Ex-Westwood Resident June 30, 2017 (1:07 pm)
    Want to know what’s wrong with the justice system in Seattle???

    A 17 year-old commits ARMED ROBBERY, with a gun, and gets sent to “Juvie”!!!

    Knowing how the courts work in Seattle, he will turned over to his parent/s and be out in the street again in less than 48 hours. 

  • sc June 30, 2017 (1:39 pm)
    Wonder which one of the three got to ride the bicycle?

    • Matt S. June 30, 2017 (2:30 pm)
      Why only one? They could have taken turns, tried some awkward piggybacking, and then retired to the privacy of the vacant house to discuss a fair and mutually-agreeable bike sharing plan.

  • Sarge June 30, 2017 (2:46 pm)
    Nice work SPD! Three bad guys off our streets in one arrest. Thank you.

    I sincerely hope our District Attorneys office isn’t too wrapped up in the fame and glory of suing our federal government to focus on the prosecution of these not so glamorous local crimes.

    Local politics aside kudos to the victim for reporting the crime quickly and  working with the authorities to apprehend these budding criminals. Armed robbery is a very serious and dangerous crime.

    WSB please keep us informed as additional information about this case become available.

    • Ron Swanson June 30, 2017 (3:59 pm)
      Armed robbery is a felony, so they’d be prosecuted by the King County Prosecuting Attorney, Dan Satterberg.  The Washington State Attorney General, Bob Ferguson of travel ban fame, is a different office and only gets involved in criminal prosecutions if a DA or the governor requests it.

      • WSB June 30, 2017 (4:04 pm)
        Since the names of the adult suspects were fairly easy to match via the KCJ register, I’ll be following this case to see, for starters, if they are charged. I don’t know if the deadline for “rush charges” will be before or after the holiday, though. – TR

  • CrewJones June 30, 2017 (4:31 pm)
    Ahh that’s my hood. Wish I could get some photos of these dudes and pay them a visit on the streets. Crew jones will be policing the hood all summer long 

