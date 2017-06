Thanks to the Smiths for sending photos of this new “temporary art installation” in the park outside Delridge Community Center. The sign says it’s the work of local artist Yeggy Michael, part of the city’s Arts in Parks program, and that you’re invited to contribute your story:

These maps are part of it:

We’ll be checking to find out how long it’ll be on display – the Smiths believe it just went up in the past day or so.