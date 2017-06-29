West Seattle (and beyond) Thursday: Where to wade; HALA hearing; more…



(Added: WSB photo, from Emma Schmitz Memorial Overlook this morning)

Highlights for the rest of your Thursday:

FAMILY STORY TIME: 10:30 am at Southwest Library. (35th SW/SW Henderson)

WADING POOLS AND SPRAYPARKS OPEN TODAY: 11 am-8 pm, Lincoln Park wading pool. 11 am-8 pm, Highland Park spraypark. Noon-6:30 pm, Hiawatha wading pool. Noon-7 pm, EC Hughes wading pool. (Addresses are here)

BEER JUNCTION ANNIVERSARY: 7th anniversary beer release today at The Beer Junction, 11 amm – details on TBJ’s website. (4511 California SW)

SUMMER LUNCHES AT THE LIBRARY: 12:30 pm at High Point and Delridge libraries, free lunch for 18 and under.

HALA REZONING HEARING: If you have something to say about the Housing Affordability and Livability Agenda‘s Mandatory Housing Affordability rezoning proposal, now in Draft Environmental Impact Statement stage, tonight’s the big event at City Hall, first-floor Bertha Knight Landes Room – 5:30 pm “open house” with one-on-one Q&A, and sign up to speak at the public hearing, which begins at 6:30 pm. (600 5th Ave.)

HOT ROD: 8 pm at Parliament Tavern. No cover. 21+. (4210 SW Admiral Way)

