West Seattle, Washington

06 Tuesday

79℉

VIDEO: Field of fun @ first-ever Loop the ‘Lupe

June 4, 2017 7:10 pm
|      2 COMMENTS
 |   West Seattle news | WS & Sports

Just a few scenes from today’s first-ever Loop the ‘Lupe fun(draiser) today at Walt Hundley Playfield, benefiting the community activities at the Walmsley Center at nearby Our Lady of Guadalupe. Its namesake, OLG pastor Father Jack Walmesley, is at right below, with City Councilmember Lisa Herbold:

Four events comprised Loop the ‘Lupe – Senior Saunter, Kid Dash, 5K, and the obstacle course (our top three photos). Here’s the kids-race winner, Hailey Foster:

Here’s how the 5K began:

The 5K winners – David Garcia and Amy Woolsey:

Local broadcaster and longtime OLG parishioner/booster Brian Callanan emceed:

Community sponsors for the event are listed here, including WSB sponsors Alki Dental, West Seattle Runner, West Seattle Thriftway, and Wyatt’s Jewelers.

Share This

2 Replies to "VIDEO: Field of fun @ first-ever Loop the 'Lupe"

  • Carrie Morrissey June 6, 2017 (12:56 pm)
    Reply

    I love this!  It was such a wonderful and fun community event.  Thank you to Brian Callanan and OLG Parish for putting this together, I can’t wait to go again next year!

  • Brian Callanan June 6, 2017 (1:12 pm)
    Reply

    Thanks West Seattle Blog, all 350+ participants, and all of our great sponsors! Such a fun day!

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

WP-Backgrounds by InoPlugs Web Design and Juwelier Schönmann