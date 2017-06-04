VIDEO: Field of fun @ first-ever Loop the ‘Lupe

Just a few scenes from today’s first-ever Loop the ‘Lupe fun(draiser) today at Walt Hundley Playfield, benefiting the community activities at the Walmsley Center at nearby Our Lady of Guadalupe. Its namesake, OLG pastor Father Jack Walmesley, is at right below, with City Councilmember Lisa Herbold:

Four events comprised Loop the ‘Lupe – Senior Saunter, Kid Dash, 5K, and the obstacle course (our top three photos). Here’s the kids-race winner, Hailey Foster:

Here’s how the 5K began:

The 5K winners – David Garcia and Amy Woolsey:

Local broadcaster and longtime OLG parishioner/booster Brian Callanan emceed:

Community sponsors for the event are listed here, including WSB sponsors Alki Dental, West Seattle Runner, West Seattle Thriftway, and Wyatt’s Jewelers.