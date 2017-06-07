TRAFFIC/TRANSIT TODAY: Wednesday updates

(SDOT MAP with travel times/video links; is the ‘low bridge’ closed? LOOK HERE)

6:43 AM: Good morning! No incidents reported so far in West Seattle or on the major outbound routes. Another sunny, warm day forecast. And if your route takes you along the West Seattle waterfront, you just might see a humpback whale – we’re getting sighting reports already this morning.

Transportation news notes – Friday is the last day to reply to SDOT surveys about proposed rechannelization in connection with future repaving projects on Roxbury (here’s our Tuesday story) and Avalon (to be discussed at tonight’s Southwest District Council meeting, 6:30 pm at the Senior Center/Sisson Building, 4217 SW Oregon).