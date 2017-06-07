West Seattle, Washington

07 Wednesday

71℉

TRAFFIC/TRANSIT TODAY: Wednesday updates

June 7, 2017 6:43 am
|      2 COMMENTS
 |   West Seattle news | West Seattle traffic alerts

(SDOT MAP with travel times/video links; is the ‘low bridge’ closed? LOOK HERE)

6:43 AM: Good morning! No incidents reported so far in West Seattle or on the major outbound routes. Another sunny, warm day forecast. And if your route takes you along the West Seattle waterfront, you just might see a humpback whale – we’re getting sighting reports already this morning.

Transportation news notes – Friday is the last day to reply to SDOT surveys about proposed rechannelization in connection with future repaving projects on Roxbury (here’s our Tuesday story) and Avalon (to be discussed at tonight’s Southwest District Council meeting, 6:30 pm at the Senior Center/Sisson Building, 4217 SW Oregon).

Share This

2 Replies to "TRAFFIC/TRANSIT TODAY: Wednesday updates"

  • Paul June 7, 2017 (8:37 am)
    Reply

    Have you reported on the major traffic problem that started this week where Olson connects with Meyers way towards the onramps to 509n/509s and Cloverdale/South Park?

    The eastbound light on Olson is currently running 20 seconds.  I spent my morning commute counting it out.  It goes yellow at 17 seconds and full red at 20. Traffic is now backed up clear into white center and while the light is red, very few cars move across the other directions.  I have no idea what the thinking was behind this (given Seattle DOT, I’m quite sure very little thinking went into it) but it’s created a traffic disaster and has added well over 10 minutes to my 25 minute commute.  

    I’m not sure if it’s a mistake or they’re trying to pace the traffic going onto 509n– but then effectively punishing everyone, including those not going other routes, such as 509s or Cloverdale.  Either way, it’s an unmitigated disaster.

    • WSB June 7, 2017 (8:50 am)
      Reply

      The most important thing you can do for starters is report it to SDOT – 206-684-ROAD.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

WP-Backgrounds by InoPlugs Web Design and Juwelier Schönmann