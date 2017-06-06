TRAFFIC/TRANSIT TODAY: Tuesday watch

(SDOT MAP with travel times/video links; is the ‘low bridge’ closed? LOOK HERE)

7:33 AM: Another routine morning, so far. No incidents reported in/from West Seattle so far.

STADIUM ZONE WATCH: Mariners open another homestand tonight, vs. Minnesota, 7:10 pm.

8:23 AM Headed to check out reports of a backup on Highland Park Way hill, reportedly lane closures on West Marginal but no SDOT alert.

8:52 AM: Our crew says it was an SDOT crew painting at the West Marginal/HP Way intersection. They looked to be wrapping up.