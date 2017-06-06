West Seattle, Washington

June 6, 2017

June 6, 2017 7:33 am
7:33 AM: Another routine morning, so far. No incidents reported in/from West Seattle so far.

STADIUM ZONE WATCH: Mariners open another homestand tonight, vs. Minnesota, 7:10 pm.

8:23 AM Headed to check out reports of a backup on Highland Park Way hill, reportedly lane closures on West Marginal but no SDOT alert.

8:52 AM: Our crew says it was an SDOT crew painting at the West Marginal/HP Way intersection. They looked to be wrapping up.

Replies to "TRAFFIC/TRANSIT TODAY: Tuesday watch"

  Gia C June 6, 2017 (8:16 am)
    Huge backup & delay going down Highland Park Way hill. Not sure of the cause because I’m nowhere near the bottom yet!

    WSB June 6, 2017 (8:23 am)
      We are headed to go see. SDOT hasn’t reported anything.

  Cosmo June 6, 2017 (8:26 am)
    Roxburyand olson place also totally backed up.  Find another route!

  Gia C June 6, 2017 (8:30 am)
    Turns out it was some kind of construction.

  sam-c June 6, 2017 (8:36 am)
    Did someone have warrant serving alarm clock this morning?  We saw about 6-7  (not sure which jurisdiction) police officers/ a sheriff, walking north on 35th around Cambridge.   (around 7:30ish)

    WSB June 6, 2017 (8:51 am)
      Someone else mentioned this in e-mail. Unfortunately no one texted or called, and if they’re not still there (our crew just back from the Highland Park Way situation is going to look) we have no way of finding out.

  Chris June 6, 2017 (8:54 am)
    I think the Highlands Park Way / West Marginal delays were due to repainting the crosswalks and stop lines.  Can’t this wait until after 10?  Good thing there were no delays on the bridge.   The city has lost touch with those of us who actually work and have jobs to get to.   Call your council-member (not that it will matter).

    WSB June 6, 2017 (8:56 am)
      I just added an update to that effect. Am asking SDOT if they have any other plans any time soon that they might consider alerting us to in advance. Thanks.

