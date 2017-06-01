TRAFFIC/TRANSIT TODAY: First day of June

(SDOT MAP with travel times/video links; is the ‘low bridge’ closed? LOOK HERE)

6:52 AM: Good morning and welcome to June. No incidents right now in West Seattle or on the major outbound routes.

8:33 AM: WSDOT says that the left lane on NB 509 just before the 1st Avenue S. Bridge is blocked by a stalled vehicle.

8:39 AM: SPD is being dispatched to a reported two-vehicle collision at Delridge/Thistle, with both reported to be “facing westbound.”

8:48 AM: The location has been corrected to 22nd SW/SW Thistle. No serious injuries reported so far, as there’s no accompanying SFD dispatch.