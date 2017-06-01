West Seattle, Washington

01 Thursday

62℉

TRAFFIC/TRANSIT TODAY: First day of June

June 1, 2017 6:52 am
|      2 COMMENTS
 |   West Seattle news | West Seattle traffic alerts

(SDOT MAP with travel times/video links; is the ‘low bridge’ closed? LOOK HERE)

6:52 AM: Good morning and welcome to June. No incidents right now in West Seattle or on the major outbound routes.

8:33 AM: WSDOT says that the left lane on NB 509 just before the 1st Avenue S. Bridge is blocked by a stalled vehicle.

8:39 AM: SPD is being dispatched to a reported two-vehicle collision at Delridge/Thistle, with both reported to be “facing westbound.”

8:48 AM: The location has been corrected to 22nd SW/SW Thistle. No serious injuries reported so far, as there’s no accompanying SFD dispatch.

Share This

2 Replies to "TRAFFIC/TRANSIT TODAY: First day of June"

  • Cold_Brew June 1, 2017 (10:26 am)
    Reply

    For folks heading downtown, this is 3rd and Spring. Busses aren’t moving and I’m not sure what’s going on. 

    • WSB June 1, 2017 (10:56 am)
      Reply

      Medical response in a category that often can mean pedestrian/bicyclist/motorcyclist, but I haven’t heard anything further except a Metro service alert that 3rd is blocked between University and Marion. SFD hasn’t tweeted about the incident.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

WP-Backgrounds by InoPlugs Web Design and Juwelier Schönmann