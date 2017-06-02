West Seattle, Washington

TRAFFIC ALERT: Stuck truck in Battery Street Tunnel

June 2, 2017 3:57 pm
(Stuck truck – image courtesy Laura James)

3:57 PM: An oversize truck got stuck in the northbound Battery Street Tunnel, and SDOT reports the backup is now four miles, past the West Seattle Bridge. A texter says southbound is slow too. So if you’re headed toward downtown, or northbound out of it, find another way, or wait a while.

4:30 PM: It’s actually a truck with an oversize load. No word yet about what’s planned to clear it, so this is likely going to be going on for some time.

4:47 PM: Now there’s also a crash reported on the southbound Viaduct before Columbia Street. So Highway 99 through downtown is in general a mess.

5:08 PM: The southbound crash is cleared. But still no news of what’ll be done to get the oversize truck unstuck in the BSTunnel.

6:05 PM: Now SDOT says the NB Battery Street Tunnel is closed to all traffic.

  • Roxburymom June 2, 2017 (4:14 pm)
    I went through the tunnel about 2pm and it was at a slow roll all the way back to the downtown exit. The truck is stuck right before you exit the tunnel northbound in the left hand lane.. as I was coming back southbound about 2:30 It was a little heavier then the normal afternoon slow down of people starting to get off work. Northbound was at dead stop all the way to the the stadiums.

    • WSB June 2, 2017 (4:29 pm)
      Thanks. It’s been stuck for a while and we wouldn’t usually cover a northbound incident during the pm commute but (a) this is unusual (b) we started hearing from multiple people about it and (c) it’s Friday night so more people than usual are likely to be outbound … Haven’t heard yet about a plan to clear it.

  • cjboffoli June 2, 2017 (4:40 pm)
    Here we go again.  Set a timer for 9 hours shall we?

    • ts June 2, 2017 (5:02 pm)
      #seattle :)

  • Azimuth June 2, 2017 (4:43 pm)
    @ 4:30

  • K'lo June 2, 2017 (5:38 pm)
    If it’s a case of being too tall to, why not let some air out of the tires to make the load shorter?

    • waiting June 2, 2017 (6:18 pm)
      Aren’t oversize loads supposed to have pilot cars to insure clearance?

  • newnative June 2, 2017 (5:50 pm)
    Yesterday was so fun missing connections that today I decided to walk from lower Queen Anne to 2nd and Columbia. 

