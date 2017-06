If you’re headed southbound on California SW between The Junction and Morgan Junction, be aware that RapidRide C-Line bus is blocking the lane just south of Findlay – and might be for some time longer. Ventana Construction (WSB sponsor) across the street sent the photo and tells us the bus was having audible engine trouble and is awaiting a tow. Getting around it requires center-turn-lane use.

2:08 PM: The bus is gone.