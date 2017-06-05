West Seattle, Washington

06 Tuesday

TRAFFIC ALERT UPDATE: Eastbound West Seattle Bridge ramp to northbound I-5 now clear

June 5, 2017 3:24 pm
4 COMMENTS
 |   West Seattle news | West Seattle traffic alerts

3:24 PM: Thanks to everyone who has texted about a problem on the bridge – we’ve finally tracked down some information and a camera turned on the situation, a truck blocking the eastbound bridge ramp to northbound I-5. It was “partly blocking” earlier but now the ramp is closed while they try to get the truck (which is described as having gotten in trouble because of a “shifted load”) out of there. If you’re headed northbound, we’d advise 99 instead until this is cleared.

4:19 PM: The ramp is now clear, per WSDOT (and the “live” camera image above).

4 Replies to "TRAFFIC ALERT UPDATE: Eastbound West Seattle Bridge ramp to northbound I-5 now clear"

  • Diane June 5, 2017 (3:30 pm)
    is it just the I-5 ramp blocked?  can I still use the 1st Ave exit?  or 4th Ave exit?  I need to get to the smog test station on 6th

  • Diane June 5, 2017 (3:31 pm)
    or should I take the lower bridge to get to 1st, 4th, 6th?

    • WSB June 5, 2017 (3:54 pm)
      The i-5 ramp is all that was mentioned.

    • newnative June 5, 2017 (3:57 pm)
      Diane, I would go around via the lower bridge or 99 to 6thAve. the Bridge still looks backed up to me. 

