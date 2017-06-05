TRAFFIC ALERT UPDATE: Eastbound West Seattle Bridge ramp to northbound I-5 now clear

3:24 PM: Thanks to everyone who has texted about a problem on the bridge – we’ve finally tracked down some information and a camera turned on the situation, a truck blocking the eastbound bridge ramp to northbound I-5. It was “partly blocking” earlier but now the ramp is closed while they try to get the truck (which is described as having gotten in trouble because of a “shifted load”) out of there. If you’re headed northbound, we’d advise 99 instead until this is cleared.

4:19 PM: The ramp is now clear, per WSDOT (and the “live” camera image above).