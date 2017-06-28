West Seattle, Washington

UPDATE: Driver hits multiple vehicles on Delridge Way, jailed for suspected DUI

June 28, 2017 11:45 pm
11:45 PM: Thanks for the photo and tips about that crash in the 4800 block of Delridge Way. It’s blocking both ways. We are on the way to find out more.

12:05 AM: Here’s what we found out at the scene: The driver was headed north on Delridge and lost control, hitting at least six other vehicles (parked, as far as we know) before ending up at Delridge and Alaska. The driver and passenger are expected to be taken to the hospital by private ambulance – no major injuries.

12:55 AM: Went past the scene again a few minutes ago; the road is still blocked both ways. Meantime, thanks to Patrick O’Connor for more photos, including some of the other cars that were hit:

1:12 AM: SDOT says the road has reopened. Meantime, Patrick O’Connor also sent security-cam video in which you can hear – and somewhat see – the collision:

ADDED THURSDAY AFTERNOON: The 19-year-old driver was booked into King County Jail for suspected DUI, according to police, jail, and court records.

  • D.C. June 29, 2017 (12:08 am)
    Yeah, sounded really bad. 

  • D E June 29, 2017 (1:08 am)
    Typical Night on Delridge. If it’s not accidents, it’s ambulances, if it’s not that it’s drunks at the bus stop. 

  • KJ June 29, 2017 (2:07 am)
    Second time this year!

  • Jen June 29, 2017 (6:28 am)
    How on earth the passenger had no major injuries is a mystery. That side of the car is destroyed. So glad no one was killed.

  • CJ June 29, 2017 (8:33 am)
    This is at least the 3rd time in 2 years someone has hit a string of parked cars whole driving North on Delridge. People still speed through this area, regularly, which is scary because the kids around here treat Delridge as if it weren’t a major through route. Last night, as a police officer was speeding into the scene, one of the kids was riding his bike and darted into the road and was just barely missed by the police officer.

  • Delridge neighbor June 29, 2017 (8:46 am)
    4 schools and a skate park are located on Delridge Way SW. WHY is the speed limit not 25?! 

    • Patrick O'Connor June 29, 2017 (11:02 am)
      It was lowered to 30 about 6-months ago, but people still drive 50 on this road.

    • Coffee June 29, 2017 (6:36 pm)
      And use the turn lane as a passing lane.

  • Aaron June 29, 2017 (9:37 am)
    Saw this scene last night. Lower speed limits would have done absolutely nothing to change what happened. Having a police force that actually enforces laws already on the books and has the staff to do it could have helped. The driver was obviously loaded since he/she “lost control” going in a STRAIGHT LINE!

    Lower speed limits do not have an effect on poor/dui/dangerous driving. 

    I feel sorry for the folks that now have to fight their insurance company to fix their own vehicles. I hope the driver spends some time in jail for this.

    • Chuck June 29, 2017 (2:15 pm)
      You know, I see (presumably) sober people EVERY DAY speed along–often through intersections–with their head tilted down, obviously looking at their cellphone. I honestly don’t know which is more dangerous. But I suspect it’s often the drunks who are concentrating harder, trying not to get caught. 

      Sorry this happened to anyone. But I just don’t think we can say it was DUI in every case like this. Put the phones down, people!

  • Delridge Longtimer June 29, 2017 (9:46 am)
    Contrary to the “OMG EVERYONE SPEEDS ON DELRIDGE!!!” crowd, as someone who’s actually lived here and has driven it almost daily for 15 years, it is NOT a street rife with speeders. I laughed when the city lowered the limit because it was rare that traffic went much over 30 to begin with. 

    .

    And if anyone actually thinks any speed limit is going to prevent a random idiot from driving like a random idiot, you’ve got some living to do. (The “but KIDS go near that street!” reply to an incident that took place at midnight made me LOL though, so thanks for that.)

    • Patrick O'Connor June 29, 2017 (11:04 am)
      There was actually a group of kids, about 5 of them, riding their bikes through the alleyway and along Delridge when the accident occurred at 11:20pm. The kids were the primary witness of the accident.

      • Swede. June 29, 2017 (1:59 pm)
        It’s the parents ‘fault’ if kids get injured or killed if they play on a major arterial like Dellridge. Would you let your young kids be out that late and play, or whether, there? Yes, the driver was obviously reckless and wI’ll be responsible for what happend but it’s ultimately parents responsibility to make sure there children are safe/smart enough. 

      • moochie June 29, 2017 (4:08 pm)
        Why?  Why were kids riding bikes along Delridge at 11:20PM?  This is a problem.

    • Mickymse June 29, 2017 (1:14 pm)
      Actually, speeding has been one of the top complaints to Police in the neighborhood for years… I agree it’s not most drivers, and that simply lowering the speed limit doesn’t help, but that doesn’t not make it a problem. I have seen a car speed past all the slowgoing traffic by using the center lane a number of times. It’s why many of us have asked for some landscaped medians when they finally redo the street.

    • Katrina June 29, 2017 (1:50 pm)
      I have lived a block off Delridge for 11 years. I am routinely tsilgated when I am driving at the speed limit, and not too infrequently  drivers will pass me. It is not a street of slow drivers. 

  • This is getting ridiculous June 29, 2017 (11:48 am)
    We should ban driving on Delridge Way!!! I’ve pulled to many bloody/drunk people from cars in my 10+ years on living on this street. The most accidents I’ve ever seen all involving drivers hitting parked cars. 

    • Swede. June 29, 2017 (2:01 pm)
      Make drivers go thru a background check and force them to get registered and get a license. That will teach them! 

      ;-) 

  • TheWiserOne June 29, 2017 (1:37 pm)
    I lived above delridge for 2 years. I always tell people this happens, friends shrug me off, but the truth is that without traffic control or cameras people take this street less seriously. And if it’s not people speeding on this street it’s the police speeding on it.

  • Patrick O'Connor June 29, 2017 (1:51 pm)
    There was only a handful of DUI suspects booked last night, and only one of those is 19 years old, and happens to be a missing person from Santa Cruz California. The plot thickens!

    • WSB June 29, 2017 (2:46 pm)
      Another search result says she was “found safe” as of June 15th.

  • DirkDigs June 29, 2017 (1:54 pm)
    I don’t think anyone is arguing lowering the speed limit. What people want is for the traffic police to actually enforce the speed laws. I’m a block from California in the Admiral district and I’m appalled how fast people drive on California.

    So, police force that is responsible for protecting and serving, please start enforcing traffic laws all over west seattle. Oh, and please also do something about the loaded transient drifters that seem to have infiltrated the area, from Lincoln Park to Delridge to Admiral and everywhere else over here. I’m blown away how often I see these people wondering the streets just high and drunk.

  • Lola June 29, 2017 (2:09 pm)
    Take an Uber or a Lyft home if you are that impaired. 

  • waikikigirl June 29, 2017 (5:31 pm)
    @moochie…my thoughts exactly, why were there kids out at time of night? 

  • me on 28th Ave SW June 29, 2017 (9:24 pm)
    I’m a daily driver on 35th and Delridge, but having lived on Fauntleroy Way, California Ave and now, 1/2 block from Thistle, I think people speed down any arterial in West Seattlle.  Sunday afternoon I was tailgated by a beat up pick up truck missing both the drivers side mirror and a front license plate, from the nursery all the way up to Thistle (there were cars in front of me).  I pulled over to let him past and he crossed into oncoming traffic to try to get around the new car in front of him.  Yesterday morning (at 6am) I watched a car pass another using the left turn lane. People are behaving erratically. 

