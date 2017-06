3:14 PM: Big emergency response on the northbound side of the 5000 block of Fauntleroy because of this:

The driver reportedly went into the wall inside an apartment-building garage. Firefighters were working to get the driver out.

3:22 PM: The driver is being taken to Harborview via SFD Medic 32. She has a possible fracture, we are told.

3:59 PM: Just went back to check; SFD and SPD have cleared the scene.