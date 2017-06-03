West Seattle, Washington

05 Monday

TIME TO VOTE! Which of 9 West Seattle/ South Park park/street projects should get funded?

June 3, 2017 3:12 pm
|      3 COMMENTS
 |   Neighborhoods | Transportation | West Seattle news | West Seattle parks

Above (or in PDF here), you can see and learn about the nine West Seattle/South Park park/street projects that made the ballot for the first-ever Your Voice, Your Choice “participatory budgeting” vote. We first told you about the voting plan back in January, followed by the project-suggestion period in February, and then the final 10 for the West Seattle/South Park area in April (from 211 suggestions). Now the official ballots are out with nine projects in each city-council district; you can vote for three. $285,000 is allotted to each district (ours is #1), and that will cover three projects. Voting starts today and goes through the end of the month. You can start the online voting process by going here – or look for in-person voting at these upcoming West Seattle/South Park events and meetings listed here and below:

South Park Pride Picnic
Sunday, June 04, 2017
10:00 AM – 3:00 PM
Duwamish River Park, 7900 10th Ave S

Westwood-Roxhill-Arbor Heights Community Council
Tuesday, June 06, 2017
6:30 PM – 7:30 PM
Seattle Public Library – Southwest Branch, 9010 35th Ave SW

North Delridge Neighborhood Council
Wednesday, June 07, 2017
6:30 PM – 7:30 PM
Youngstown Cultural Arts Center, 4408 Delridge Way SW

West Seattle Farmers Market
Sunday, June 11, 2017
10:00 AM – 12:00 PM
Farmers Market, 44th Ave SW & SW Alaska St or park at Alaska & 42nd Ave SW

Stewart Manor Resident Council Meeting
Monday, June 12, 2017
4:00 PM – 5:00 PM
Stewart Manor, 6339 34th Ave SW

Morgan Junction Festival
Saturday, June 17, 2017
10:00 AM – 4:00 PM
Morgan Junction Park, 6413 California Ave SW

Delridge Neighborhood District Council
Wednesday, June 21, 2017
7:00 PM – 8:00 PM
Youngstown Cultural Arts Center, 4408 Delridge Way SW

The city says paper ballots also are available at all city-run community centers and libraries; the votes will be counted after June 30th, and winning projects announced by July 18th. Everyone 11 and up is eligible to vote.

3 Replies to "TIME TO VOTE! Which of 9 West Seattle/ South Park park/street projects should get funded?"

  • KM June 4, 2017 (3:18 pm)
    I tried to vote via mobile, but my phone number was rejected. I wonder if it auto-rejects non 206 numbers?

    • WSB June 4, 2017 (3:33 pm)
      I’m checking with our contact tomorrow – anybody else encounter anomalies, let me know. I usually try to test surveys/other online stuff before publishing but in this case I only got as far as requesting a verification code before having to go ahead and publish the story in an available window … so didn’t test all the way through. – TR

      • KM June 4, 2017 (4:49 pm)
        I DID manage to make it through on desktop a bit ago, so not sure if it was a temporary issue, or a browser issues, or something else. Funny that it made it through on desktop rather than mobile, with requiring a mobile number and all.

