TIME TO VOTE! Which of 9 West Seattle/ South Park park/street projects should get funded?

Above (or in PDF here), you can see and learn about the nine West Seattle/South Park park/street projects that made the ballot for the first-ever Your Voice, Your Choice “participatory budgeting” vote. We first told you about the voting plan back in January, followed by the project-suggestion period in February, and then the final 10 for the West Seattle/South Park area in April (from 211 suggestions). Now the official ballots are out with nine projects in each city-council district; you can vote for three. $285,000 is allotted to each district (ours is #1), and that will cover three projects. Voting starts today and goes through the end of the month. You can start the online voting process by going here – or look for in-person voting at these upcoming West Seattle/South Park events and meetings listed here and below:

South Park Pride Picnic

Sunday, June 04, 2017

10:00 AM – 3:00 PM

Duwamish River Park, 7900 10th Ave S Westwood-Roxhill-Arbor Heights Community Council

Tuesday, June 06, 2017

6:30 PM – 7:30 PM

Seattle Public Library – Southwest Branch, 9010 35th Ave SW North Delridge Neighborhood Council

Wednesday, June 07, 2017

6:30 PM – 7:30 PM

Youngstown Cultural Arts Center, 4408 Delridge Way SW West Seattle Farmers Market

Sunday, June 11, 2017

10:00 AM – 12:00 PM

Farmers Market, 44th Ave SW & SW Alaska St or park at Alaska & 42nd Ave SW Stewart Manor Resident Council Meeting

Monday, June 12, 2017

4:00 PM – 5:00 PM

Stewart Manor, 6339 34th Ave SW Morgan Junction Festival

Saturday, June 17, 2017

10:00 AM – 4:00 PM

Morgan Junction Park, 6413 California Ave SW Delridge Neighborhood District Council

Wednesday, June 21, 2017

7:00 PM – 8:00 PM

Youngstown Cultural Arts Center, 4408 Delridge Way SW

The city says paper ballots also are available at all city-run community centers and libraries; the votes will be counted after June 30th, and winning projects announced by July 18th. Everyone 11 and up is eligible to vote.