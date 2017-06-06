SUNSET WHALE-WATCHING: Humpbacks hanging out

8:27 PM: Thanks for the texts and photos – we started the day with a humpback whale sighting report and 14 hours later, we’re getting more reports, with the whale reportedly in view right now off Alki, around 63rd SW. The photo above, with the whale’s fluke in view, was texted earlier this evening. With the night’s community meetings over, we’re off to see if we can finally get a firsthand glimpse ourselves!

9:13 PM No firsthand whale sightings but we did find Donna Sandstrom of The Whale Trail – she said two humpbacks had been swimming back and forth but just swam out of view.

10:43 PM: Adding the photos above and below, from Kersti Muul, who watched the two humpbacks through the day – the photos are from the Me-Kwa-Mooks area.

Kersti says it was a “great day for shore-based whale watching!”

ADDED 6:40 AM WEDNESDAY: Jim and Vanessa both report at least one humpback back in view this morning, off Alki and Beach Drive. More later!