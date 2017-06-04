SPECIAL SENDOFF: ‘Kindergarten whisperer’ teacher Jim Herk retiring; ‘photos, well wishes, stories’ sought

If you have memories of “Mr. Herk” to share – that can help with a special sendoff that’s in the works! Here’s the announcement:

Please help us in honoring a special teacher who has served our local community.

After 34 years of teaching, Jim Herk, kindergarten teacher at Genesee Hill Elementary, is retiring this June.

“Mr. Herk” taught for 14 years at MLK, Jr. Elementary in Seattle before switching to Schmitz Park Elementary where he has been teaching kindergarteners for 20 years (this year at the new Genesee Hill Elementary). Acknowledged by many as the “Kindergarten Whisperer,” Mr. Herk is known for his calm and unruffled demeanor. He has helped more than 700 youngsters successfully acclimate to their first year of elementary school, from the most rowdy to the most timid of children. Mr. Herk is known for leading the traditional school Halloween parade, the annual Kindergarten Pumpkin Patch trip, and the annual Kindergarten Graduation BBQ and low-tide party.

We need your help! Please send photos, well wishes, and stories to HerkRetirement@gmail.com by Monday, June 12th. These will be organized into a Memory/Retirement Book for Mr. Herk. We can also include notes posted to this blog post. Photos do not have to include Mr. Herk. We also want photos of your child in Kindergarten or photos that highlight the school Halloween Parade or Low-Tide Graduation BBQ.

Please also spread the word to parents and students who may have had Mr. Herk as a teacher years ago. Help us fill the book and send off Mr. Herk with great memories and appreciation.