So many things you can do on this West Seattle Saturday – here’s the list!



(The lovely and loud Steller’s Jay, photographed by Mark Wangerin)

So many choices for the day and night ahead – from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

ART & PUPPY @ DUTCHBOY COFFEE: 8:30-1 pm, drop by Dutchboy Coffee in Highland Park and see this month’s art show plus meet the Newfoundland puppy who’s the stand’s new mascot. (1513 SW Holden)

FLY FEST: Emerald Water Anglers (WSB sponsor) presents this daylong celebration of fly fishing at Me-Kwa-Mooks Park, 9 am-4 pm. Classes, demonstrations, even a free lunch (with the guides’ cookout competition) – here’s the schedule. (4503 Beach Drive SW)

NATIONAL TRAILS DAY – TAKE A HIKE! Guided hikes in the West Duwamish Greenbelt at 10 am and noon today in honor of National Trails Day, as previewed here. (Meet at 12th SW/SW Holly trailhead)

WORKSHOP ON SUPPORTING LOCAL IMMIGRANTS AND REFUGEES: 10 am-1 pm at Westside Unitarian Universalist Congregation, free workshop with local organizations: “Many in our Greater Seattle community want to take action to help local immigrants and refugees; this workshop is designed to provide specifics on how to help.” Details here. (7141 California SW)

LEARN ABOUT FOOD FORESTS: 10 am-12:30 pm workshop at the Community Orchard of West Seattle on the north side of the South Seattle College (WSB sponsor) campus, with Kimberly Leeper & Jackie Cramer. Full details – cost, what to bring, what you’ll do – in our calendar listing. (6000 16th SW)

FRIENDSHOP POP-UP: Friends of the Seattle Public Library invite you to their pop-up sale today, 10 am-2 pm, at the West Seattle (Admiral) Branch – used books, gifts, more. (2306 42nd SW)

GATEWOOD FAMILY FUN FESTIVAL: 11 am-2 pm, all welcome to enjoy free, fun activities, including Mikey Mike the Rad Scientist (noon-1 pm). Details in our calendar listing. (4320 SW Myrtle)

BARBECUE COOKOFF/FUNDRAISER: 11:30 am-2:30 pm at Daystar, barbecue cookoff and $5 lunch with proceeds benefiting the Senior Center of West Seattle – music and kids’ activities, too. Details in our calendar listing. (2615 SW Barton)

BENEFIT BARBECUE: 11 am-3:30 pm at West Seattle Thriftway (WSB sponsor), enjoy a barbecue lunch benefiting Pencil Me In For Kids. (4201 SW Morgan)

‘WEAR ORANGE’ WALK & RALLY: Gun-violence-prevention advocates will lead a walk from Anchor Park at 11 am, followed by a rally at Alki Beach Park around 11:45 am – details are in our calendar listing. (1150 Alki SW)

WHALES IN YOUR NEIGHBORHOOD: Noon-2 pm in honor of Orca Month, learn about land-based whale-watching. Talk with naturalist Kersti Muul at Constellation Park south of Alki Point. (3521 Beach Drive SW)

FIRST DAY OF SECOND WEEKEND FOR COLMAN POOL: The outdoor saltwater pool on the shore at Lincoln Park starts its second preseason weekend, with sessions noon-7 pm – schedule’s here. (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW)

NO ALKI LIGHTHOUSE TOURS TODAY … but they’re expected to resume tomorrow.

SKIN CARE POP-UP: West Seattle resident Kari Gran is at Click! Design That Fits (WSB sponsor) for a 2-6 pm pop-up shop featuring her skin-care creations. (4540 California SW)

WSHS ALL-SCHOOL REUNION & CENTENNIAL ‘GROUP HUG’ PHOTO: The West Seattle High School All-School Reunion starts at 4 pm, celebrating 100 years since the school opened (1917 district photo at left) – the schedule of events is here, culminating in the “Group Hug” photo on the north side of the school – all community members welcome – be there by 6:15 pm. (3000 California SW)

NORTHWEST WINE ACADEMY SPRING RELEASE: 4-8 pm wine sale and free tasting at NWA on the north end of the South Seattle College campus. (6000 16th SW)

WEST SEATTLE MEANINGFUL MOVIES: “Racing Extinction” is this month’s film.

Doors open at Neighborhood House High Point at 6:30 pm for socializing; film at 7, followed by discussion. Free but donations welcome. (6400 Sylvan Way SW)

CHIC STREET MAN IN CONCERT: 7 pm at Alki UCC, to raise money for West Seattle Helpline.

Details in our calendar listing. (6115 SW Hinds)

‘THE LION KING’: Encore performance of Our Lady of Guadalupe School (WSB sponsor)’s performance of the kids’ version of the musical, 7 pm. In the gym; free; donations appreciated. More info here. (3401 SW Myrtle)

THE TIKIGRAPHS: 8:30 pm at Parliament Tavern. $7 cover. 21+. (4210 SW Admiral Way)