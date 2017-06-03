West Seattle, Washington

So many things you can do on this West Seattle Saturday – here’s the list!

June 3, 2017 6:30 am
(The lovely and loud Steller’s Jay, photographed by Mark Wangerin)

So many choices for the day and night ahead – from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

ART & PUPPY @ DUTCHBOY COFFEE: 8:30-1 pm, drop by Dutchboy Coffee in Highland Park and see this month’s art show plus meet the Newfoundland puppy who’s the stand’s new mascot. (1513 SW Holden)

FLY FEST: Emerald Water Anglers (WSB sponsor) presents this daylong celebration of fly fishing at Me-Kwa-Mooks Park, 9 am-4 pm. Classes, demonstrations, even a free lunch (with the guides’ cookout competition) – here’s the schedule. (4503 Beach Drive SW)

NATIONAL TRAILS DAY – TAKE A HIKE! Guided hikes in the West Duwamish Greenbelt at 10 am and noon today in honor of National Trails Day, as previewed here. (Meet at 12th SW/SW Holly trailhead)

WORKSHOP ON SUPPORTING LOCAL IMMIGRANTS AND REFUGEES: 10 am-1 pm at Westside Unitarian Universalist Congregation, free workshop with local organizations: “Many in our Greater Seattle community want to take action to help local immigrants and refugees; this workshop is designed to provide specifics on how to help.” Details here. (7141 California SW)

LEARN ABOUT FOOD FORESTS: 10 am-12:30 pm workshop at the Community Orchard of West Seattle on the north side of the South Seattle College (WSB sponsor) campus, with Kimberly Leeper & Jackie Cramer. Full details – cost, what to bring, what you’ll do – in our calendar listing. (6000 16th SW)

FRIENDSHOP POP-UP: Friends of the Seattle Public Library invite you to their pop-up sale today, 10 am-2 pm, at the West Seattle (Admiral) Branch – used books, gifts, more. (2306 42nd SW)

GATEWOOD FAMILY FUN FESTIVAL: 11 am-2 pm, all welcome to enjoy free, fun activities, including Mikey Mike the Rad Scientist (noon-1 pm). Details in our calendar listing. (4320 SW Myrtle)

BARBECUE COOKOFF/FUNDRAISER: 11:30 am-2:30 pm at Daystar, barbecue cookoff and $5 lunch with proceeds benefiting the Senior Center of West Seattle – music and kids’ activities, too. Details in our calendar listing. (2615 SW Barton)

BENEFIT BARBECUE: 11 am-3:30 pm at West Seattle Thriftway (WSB sponsor), enjoy a barbecue lunch benefiting Pencil Me In For Kids. (4201 SW Morgan)

‘WEAR ORANGE’ WALK & RALLY: Gun-violence-prevention advocates will lead a walk from Anchor Park at 11 am, followed by a rally at Alki Beach Park around 11:45 am – details are in our calendar listing. (1150 Alki SW)

WHALES IN YOUR NEIGHBORHOOD: Noon-2 pm in honor of Orca Month, learn about land-based whale-watching. Talk with naturalist Kersti Muul at Constellation Park south of Alki Point. (3521 Beach Drive SW)

FIRST DAY OF SECOND WEEKEND FOR COLMAN POOL: The outdoor saltwater pool on the shore at Lincoln Park starts its second preseason weekend, with sessions noon-7 pm – schedule’s here. (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW)

NO ALKI LIGHTHOUSE TOURS TODAY … but they’re expected to resume tomorrow.

SKIN CARE POP-UP: West Seattle resident Kari Gran is at Click! Design That Fits (WSB sponsor) for a 2-6 pm pop-up shop featuring her skin-care creations. (4540 California SW)

WSHS ALL-SCHOOL REUNION & CENTENNIAL ‘GROUP HUG’ PHOTO: The West Seattle High School All-School Reunion starts at 4 pm, celebrating 100 years since the school opened (1917 district photo at left) the schedule of events is here, culminating in the “Group Hug” photo on the north side of the school – all community members welcome – be there by 6:15 pm. (3000 California SW)

NORTHWEST WINE ACADEMY SPRING RELEASE: 4-8 pm wine sale and free tasting at NWA on the north end of the South Seattle College campus. (6000 16th SW)

WEST SEATTLE MEANINGFUL MOVIES: Racing Extinction” is this month’s film.

Doors open at Neighborhood House High Point at 6:30 pm for socializing; film at 7, followed by discussion. Free but donations welcome. (6400 Sylvan Way SW)

CHIC STREET MAN IN CONCERT: 7 pm at Alki UCC, to raise money for West Seattle Helpline.

Details in our calendar listing. (6115 SW Hinds)

‘THE LION KING’: Encore performance of Our Lady of Guadalupe School (WSB sponsor)’s performance of the kids’ version of the musical, 7 pm. In the gym; free; donations appreciated. More info here. (3401 SW Myrtle)

THE TIKIGRAPHS: 8:30 pm at Parliament Tavern. $7 cover. 21+. (4210 SW Admiral Way)

5 Replies to "So many things you can do on this West Seattle Saturday - here's the list!"

