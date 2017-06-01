SATURDAY: Emerald Water Anglers Fly Fest at Me-Kwa-Mooks Park

(WSB photo: EWA’s Dave McCoy @ past Fly Fest Guide Cookoff)

Fly-fishing fan? Know one? You’ll want to be at Me-Kwa-Mooks Park this Saturday (June 3rd) as Emerald Water Anglers (WSB sponsor) presents the annual free Fly Fest. Here’s the plan:

Schedule of Presentations and Casting Classes:

9:00 AM – Intro to Fly Casting Class

9:45 AM – Summer Steelhead Opportunities and Tactics

10:30 AM – Fly Fishing Puget Sound

11:15 AM – Single Hand Spey Demonstration

12:00 PM – EWA Guide Cookoff and Free Lunch

1:00 PM – Cuba: What US Anglers/Travelers need to know

1:45 PM – Advanced Casting Class: Double Hauling, Distance, etc.

2:30 PM – Fly Fishing Cascade Mountain Creeks

All presentations and classes are open to all, no reservations required!

All Day:

Demo rods from Scott, Winston, Sage, G. Loomis, Echo, Epic, Hardy, Redington, Fenwick, and More!

Check out the latest in gear from Patagonia, Simms, Costa, Yeti, Airflo, Rio, OPST, Outcast, Nautilus, Bauer, Waterworks-Lamson, Abel, Galvan, 3-Tand, Tibor, and More!

Experience the heat of competition as EWA guides battle it out in the Annual EWA Guide Cookoff. Sample guide lunches and make sure to cast your vote for the ever popular people’s choice award.

Free casting instruction all day from EWA Staff and IFFF Certified Instructors

Free seminars from EWA Staff and Industry Reps