SATURDAY: Emerald Water Anglers Fly Fest at Me-Kwa-Mooks Park

(WSB photo: EWA’s Dave McCoy @ past Fly Fest Guide Cookoff)
Fly-fishing fan? Know one? You’ll want to be at Me-Kwa-Mooks Park this Saturday (June 3rd) as Emerald Water Anglers (WSB sponsor) presents the annual free Fly Fest. Here’s the plan:
Schedule of Presentations and Casting Classes:
9:00 AM – Intro to Fly Casting Class
9:45 AM – Summer Steelhead Opportunities and Tactics
10:30 AM – Fly Fishing Puget Sound
11:15 AM – Single Hand Spey Demonstration
12:00 PM – EWA Guide Cookoff and Free Lunch
1:00 PM – Cuba: What US Anglers/Travelers need to know
1:45 PM – Advanced Casting Class: Double Hauling, Distance, etc.
2:30 PM – Fly Fishing Cascade Mountain Creeks
All presentations and classes are open to all, no reservations required!
All Day:
Demo rods from Scott, Winston, Sage, G. Loomis, Echo, Epic, Hardy, Redington, Fenwick, and More!
Check out the latest in gear from Patagonia, Simms, Costa, Yeti, Airflo, Rio, OPST, Outcast, Nautilus, Bauer, Waterworks-Lamson, Abel, Galvan, 3-Tand, Tibor, and More!
Experience the heat of competition as EWA guides battle it out in the Annual EWA Guide Cookoff. Sample guide lunches and make sure to cast your vote for the ever popular people’s choice award.
Free casting instruction all day from EWA Staff and IFFF Certified Instructors
Free seminars from EWA Staff and Industry Reps
Later on Saturday night, at Emerald Water Anglers’ Junction store (4502 SW Oregon) at 7 pm, it’s the Seattle premiere of “SLAM” with Hilary Hutcheson: “the engaging story of three female anglers from different walks of life in pursuit of the same epic challenge.” Free, but tickets are required – go here to get yours.
| 1 COMMENT