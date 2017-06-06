ROXBURY CHANGES: Days left to answer SDOT survey asking which option you prefer

If you didn’t go to the SDOT open house about the as-soon-as-2019 SW Roxbury repaving project, you might not know the city’s also proposing more channelization changes (as they’re also doing with the SW Avalon project). This Friday (June 9th) is the deadline to take the newest survey and tell them what you think of the proposed options.

Here’s the overview of how the roadway is configured now in the repaving zone, between 35th SW and 16th SW:

Here’s the overview of the Option 1 proposal:

Here’s the overview of the Option 2 proposal:

The “boards” from the open house also break down the two options, and current configuration, into five detailed cross-sections you can scroll through below (or see here as PDF):

The survey asking you whether you prefer existing configuration, Option 1, or Option 2, is here. You’ll have to click through several pages to get to that point – and also note the question about a “family-friendly bike route” that would NOT be on Roxbury. SDOT is looking for survey responses by this Friday.