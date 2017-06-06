West Seattle, Washington

06 Tuesday

79℉

ROXBURY CHANGES: Days left to answer SDOT survey asking which option you prefer

June 6, 2017 12:22 pm
|      8 COMMENTS
 |   Transportation | West Seattle news

If you didn’t go to the SDOT open house about the as-soon-as-2019 SW Roxbury repaving project, you might not know the city’s also proposing more channelization changes (as they’re also doing with the SW Avalon project). This Friday (June 9th) is the deadline to take the newest survey and tell them what you think of the proposed options.

Here’s the overview of how the roadway is configured now in the repaving zone, between 35th SW and 16th SW:

Here’s the overview of the Option 1 proposal:

Here’s the overview of the Option 2 proposal:

The “boards” from the open house also break down the two options, and current configuration, into five detailed cross-sections you can scroll through below (or see here as PDF):

The survey asking you whether you prefer existing configuration, Option 1, or Option 2, is here. You’ll have to click through several pages to get to that point – and also note the question about a “family-friendly bike route” that would NOT be on Roxbury. SDOT is looking for survey responses by this Friday.

Share This

8 Replies to "ROXBURY CHANGES: Days left to answer SDOT survey asking which option you prefer"

  • SpaceDust June 6, 2017 (1:24 pm)
    Reply

    In my 50+ years living in West Seattle, I’ve never seen a bicycle on Roxbury. So why do we now need bike lanes ?

    Where does SDOT come up with this sh*t, They just have to spend the tax payers money on something.

  • AmandaK(H) June 6, 2017 (1:30 pm)
    Reply

    I see people on bicycles on Roxbury all the time. What I would like to see is pedestrian improvements for the sidewalks and curb ramps.  With light poles smack dab in the middle of the sidewalk in places, it makes it hard to walk.  

  • Mongo June 6, 2017 (1:47 pm)
    Reply

    Where’s the option to vote to re-prioritize the funding for this project to be used instead now to get the pavement on 35th back to at least minimum standards for a major city in a first-world country.  It would be nice not to have to drive with one set of wheels in the turn lane to find an area of payment that’s of sufficient quality that it doesn’t rattle my fillings when I drive on it.  Never ceases to amaze me that the city focuses on bells-n-whistles while it ignores the basics of maintaining streets.

  • Chris Stripinis June 6, 2017 (1:52 pm)
    Reply

    Two observations to note about these proposed changes:

    1) The center turn lane is mostly or entirely removed in the the two change options.  Since the rechannelization a few years ago hinged on the idea of creating a center turn lane to pull turning vehicles out of traffic and maintain flow, I don’t see how these changes would work on Roxbury.

    2)  Regarding creating bike lanes on Roxbury vs. Barton, this is not shown on the SDOT slides but Roxbury has much steeper hills than Barton/Henderson.  From the low point in front of Safeway, Roxbury climbs
    95′ to 35th Ave and 98′ to 21st Ave.  From the low point on Barton,
    however, the climb is 85′ to the east but only 46′ to the west, a
    significant difference. 

  • Chris Stripinis June 6, 2017 (1:57 pm)
    Reply

    @ Spacedust – To be fair, I never saw bicyclists on Roxbury before the lane changes a few years ago either.  It was just too sketchy. 

    Since then, I do occasionally see them in the median areas on Roxbury, so I would think that creating something more official and protected would encourage more bike use.  The “build it and they will come” approach seemed to work somewhat in this case, although it’s still quite an unpleasant stretch of road for cyclists.

  • No way June 6, 2017 (2:13 pm)
    Reply

    I ride my bike all the time. I will never use Roxbury even if the bike lanes go in. I always use Barton, less hills, and feels safer.  I think we should focus more on the completion of bike lanes on Delridge. Way more use by bicyclists.

  • waikikigirl June 6, 2017 (2:14 pm)
    Reply

    @Chris Stripinis…and it’s quite an unpleasant stretch for at least my car. It’s a wonder I don’t get honked at for swerving the pot holes and going so slow! LOL!!!!

  • Mark June 6, 2017 (2:22 pm)
    Reply

    Removing turn lanes reduces safety!  

    SDoT on one hand promotes restriping to provide TWLTL’s as a safety improvement and now is depicting a plan that removes them!  

    SDoT needs new leadership, someone that truly understands transportation not a political hack that has no clue.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

WP-Backgrounds by InoPlugs Web Design and Juwelier Schönmann