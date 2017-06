8:50 PM: A rescue response is headed to Fire Station 36 on the north end of Delridge for a rollover. Everyone is reported to be out of the vehicle.

9:14 PM: Adding a photo. The flipped car really is right in front of Station 36. One person in the car suffered non-life-threatening injuries and will be taken to the hospital by private ambulance. A tow truck and SDOT cleanup crew are already on scene.