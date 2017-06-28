Reader report: ‘In this house, we believe …’ yard sign defaced

This sign has been up in Katie‘s yard in Fauntlee Hills since April 22nd:

You have probably seen that sign – or something similar – in more than a few yards. This one was undisturbed until last night, when, Katie says, somebody taped this scrawled screed over it, making accusations against the Black Lives Matter movement. Katie says:

We were disappointed to discover that our property was defaced last night. Our yard sign which displays OUR values was defaced. Apparently this person felt that their right to free speech was somehow more important than mine. While we feel that the alternative view lacks empathy and the ability to see a bigger picture, we invite this person to simply place a sign reflecting their beliefs in their own yard, instead of covering mine.

They checked their security video and discovered this snippet from about 11 pm:

Katie says they do not recognize the person in the video, and adds, “I notified the hate/bias crimes unit of SPD. SPD encouraged me to file a police report if it happens again.”