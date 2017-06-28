West Seattle, Washington

Reader report: ‘In this house, we believe …’ yard sign defaced

June 28, 2017 9:54 pm
This sign has been up in Katie‘s yard in Fauntlee Hills since April 22nd:

You have probably seen that sign – or something similar – in more than a few yards. This one was undisturbed until last night, when, Katie says, somebody taped this scrawled screed over it, making accusations against the Black Lives Matter movement. Katie says:

We were disappointed to discover that our property was defaced last night. Our yard sign which displays OUR values was defaced. Apparently this person felt that their right to free speech was somehow more important than mine. While we feel that the alternative view lacks empathy and the ability to see a bigger picture, we invite this person to simply place a sign reflecting their beliefs in their own yard, instead of covering mine.

They checked their security video and discovered this snippet from about 11 pm:

Katie says they do not recognize the person in the video, and adds, “I notified the hate/bias crimes unit of SPD. SPD encouraged me to file a police report if it happens again.”

  • Billv34 June 28, 2017 (10:09 pm)
    Defaced? It looks like someone left a note.

  • Elle Nell June 28, 2017 (10:15 pm)
    I have to feel sorry for people like this…. as they are truly lost souls.

    and as for me and my family, we believe in LOVE and honesty… always

    catch on people- it’s the only way it’ll work!! 

  • AmandaK June 28, 2017 (10:46 pm)
    That is a great submission for the Passive Aggressive notes website.

  • Jort June 28, 2017 (10:50 pm)
    I heard somebody say once that Seattle was known for having passive-aggressive people.

    • Swede. June 29, 2017 (8:38 am)
      Very much so. After 16 years here I speak from experience. It changed a lot lately with the massive tech-boom and people moving on from all over the country and world. 

    • lookingforlogic June 29, 2017 (10:24 am)
      Caca de pollo.  What a coward.  I hope he’s exposed at work for what a sniveling creep he is.  

  • Alki resident10 June 28, 2017 (11:47 pm)
    That is a pretty nasty note.  To me looks like it was written by someone with untreated mental health issues.  

  • Jon June 29, 2017 (12:20 am)
    Looks like someone just got annoyed with their neighbor and left a note instead of saying anything in-person.

    What leads you to the conclusion that they’re mentally ill? Are you a mental healthcare professional?

  • Ron Swanson June 29, 2017 (12:42 am)
    This is why it’s foolish to broadcast your political beliefs on your house or car: you’re either preaching to the choir or you get a (in this case metaphorical) rock through the window.  

    • Elle Nell June 29, 2017 (8:20 am)
      Are you kidding? Foolish to post your views..??? Why because others can’t handle other people views..??? Give me a break- folks need to grow up and think!! Learn how to COPE with the things you may not agree with. Debate. Are we in America or ….? 

      • Ron Swanson June 29, 2017 (8:56 am)
        For every 100 reasonable people who support rational political debate and can “COPE” with a difference of opinion, there’s one crazy person who will vandalize your stuff or worse because they can’t and won’t.

        I don’t like those odds when the only upside is showing you agree with the local consensus.

    • Mr E June 29, 2017 (11:13 am)
      Your victim blaming is showing, Ron. Stay blessed.

  • flimflam June 29, 2017 (5:59 am)
    I don’t agree with the scrawled note, but I think “defaced” is a bit strong if the sign isn’t damaged.

  • Elle Nell June 29, 2017 (8:14 am)
    This is defacing. Period. When you put, (tape, spray, scratch, whatever) an opposite “rant” over what has been originally posted by the owner of the property. Then that is defaced. You have covered the free speech view/opinion of the home owner with the opposite message, essentially as a protest. 

    Clearly, this person doesn’t feel comfortable enough to post there view on their own home… hmmmmm I wonder why. Sad souls

  • Luca June 29, 2017 (9:02 am)
    It’s funny because you guys are leaving anonymous posts with your opinions bashing the guy for leaving an anonymous note with his opinions.

    • Katie June 29, 2017 (9:11 am)
      Are these comments being magically transported to his front lawn?  

    • KBear June 29, 2017 (9:23 am)
      False equivalency, Luca.

  • Green Admiral June 29, 2017 (9:04 am)
    Katie, I’m sorry this happened to you – what a creepy feeling that someone felt that strongly to deface your sign at night. Please don’t let it stop you from keeping up your sign and sharing your views — it’s needed more then ever!

  • Neighbor June 29, 2017 (9:28 am)
    Maybe it’s the same guy who put a two story mural up in the NE Admiral neighborhood with the homophobic, racist saying sprayed across it for all to see…while living in a neighborhood with multiple gay and interracial couples.

    Fun times for our country. It is coming out that the misinformation and propaganda spread against BLM was actually started by Kremilin operatives to help tear our society’s social fabric.  No joke sadly. It seems like Sheriff Clark was working with Oleg Deripaska who was taking orders from Putin and that is why he withdrew from consideration from a position at DHS, he couldn’t get security clearances. You can’t this stuff up.

    Those that hate like this are an insult to the very principles of our country. Real patriots understand the strength of our country has always been in our diversity.  

    • Double Dub Resident June 29, 2017 (11:42 am)
      QUOTE : Fun times for our country. It is coming out that the misinformation and propaganda spread against BLM was actually started by Kremilin operatives to help tear our society’s social fabric.  No joke sadly. It seems like Sheriff Clark was working with Oleg Deripaska who was taking orders from Putin and that is why he withdrew from consideration from a position at DHS, he couldn’t get security clearances. You can’t this (make) stuff up.


      DD: Weeeelllllll, I think you just did

    • Swede. June 29, 2017 (2:10 pm)
      What mural would that be!? Sounds highly unlikely to me this even exists, or been very misinterpreted. 

  • link June 29, 2017 (10:13 am)
    UGH!!! This gives me a headache!

    this is why I never talk Politics and or Religion…people can believe in what they want to believe.         

  • lookingforlogic June 29, 2017 (10:27 am)
    Bet he sells his house and flees the hood.  Sniveling conniving coward.  A real man would have given the note to the occupants instead of sneaking in the dead of night.

  • s June 29, 2017 (2:02 pm)
    What a coward, coming late at night like that. I imagine he likely lives in the neighborhood. Just keep an eye out looking for him. 

  • justme June 29, 2017 (4:49 pm)
    A “real man” wouldn’t even feel the need to scribble his opinions and tape them up. He’s secure enough to not have to prove them to anyone.

