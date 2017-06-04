West Seattle, Washington

MONDAY: Beverage tax goes to full City Council

June 4, 2017 10:16 pm
One of tomorrow’s big stories will be whatever happens when the full City Council takes up the proposed “sweetened-beverage tax” at its 2 pm meeting. Our area’s City Councilmember Lisa Herbold tried last week to cut it from one and three-quarters cents per ounce to one cent per ounce, and include “diet” beverages, saying that combination would still raise more money than the higher tax without “diet” beverages. But her proposals didn’t get committee approval, and she voted “no” on the tax as currently proposed. Herbold still tried to make her case one more time in her weekly newsletter/blog post. Will any of her colleagues change their mind? We’ll likely find out tomorrow. Meantime, the Seattle City Council Insight website breaks down why the bill is being pushed toward a final vote tomorrow, days after its non-unanimous committee passage – saying it’s related to the timing of a an expected referendum if the tax passes. Here’s the agenda for tomorrow’s 2 pm meeting at City Hall, which will have a public-comment period, and will be live on Seattle Channel.

  • Canton June 4, 2017 (11:15 pm)
    Why does every tax measure use the divide and conquer strategy? How many people drink sugary drinks vs those that don’t. Lets try some early polls, and see where we can get some $$. I for one, don’t drink them much, but this is a pure money grab. Using nutrition values to increase revenue is pure bs. Do you really want the city government to decide what you can, and cannot consume? Everything we consume may or may not have some negative effects, but it should be up to us, as “free” individuals to make that distinction “ourselves”. 

