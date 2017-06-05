West Seattle, Washington

06 Tuesday

58℉

VIDEO: Lisa Herbold lone ‘no’ vote as City Council passes beverage tax

June 5, 2017 5:48 pm
|      10 COMMENTS
 |   West Seattle news | West Seattle politics

(Seattle Channel video of this afternoon’s meeting, with public comment starting 14 minutes in, bill consideration 58 minutes in)

West Seattle/South Park City Councilmember Lisa Herbold was the only “no” vote this afternoon as the council passed the so-called “sugary beverages” tax – officially known as an ordinance “imposing a tax on engaging in the business of distributing sweetened beverages.” Herbold said she isn’t opposed to the concept of the tax but today she tried again to lower it and expand its scope – and again, like last Friday, she couldn’t get a majority of the rest of the council to go along with her. The tax was originally proposed by Mayor Ed Murray, who plans to sign it at a ceremony tomorrow morning. It won final approval 7-1 (Councilmember Kshama Sawant, who voted against it in committee last week along with Herbold, was absent).

THE DETAILS: According to council staff via Twitter, the bill would tax distributors at one and three-quarters cents per beverage ounce for those with $5 million+ income, one cent per beverage ounce for $2 million-$5 million income, those with income under $2 million exempt. But spokesperson Dana Robinson Slote says the full text of the bill “won’t be official until tomorrow morning, when all amendments are integrated by staff.”

10 Replies to "VIDEO: Lisa Herbold lone 'no' vote as City Council passes beverage tax"

  • OverSeattle June 5, 2017 (6:42 pm)
    Cool so I will buy all of my sugary beverages in burien and white center great job passing this rediculous tax. Another reason why I’m over this place the tax increases with this mayor have done nothing but take money from middle and working class. If your rich, homeless or criminal it’s great. Not one thing has been done to improve middle or working class lives

    • JanS June 5, 2017 (8:56 pm)
      the homeless have it made? Seriously? What world is that? Is it something you aspire to, so you can have it made, too?

  • West Seattle Hipster June 5, 2017 (7:17 pm)
    Tax coffee!

  • dsa June 5, 2017 (7:27 pm)
    Lisa saved her bacon on this vote for now.  I’m not positive there actually will be a difference between diet and sugar drinks at the grocery though.  The catch is that the tax has to be paid, but if I understand it correctly it’s not at the consumer level.  So to keep it simple every consumer probably will pay by jacking up the price some.

  • M June 5, 2017 (7:35 pm)
    Finally a tax I can support. And of course Lisa Horrible is again on the wrong side of common sense. 

    • ImmaMom June 5, 2017 (8:41 pm)
      M- agreed x 2!!

    • JanS June 5, 2017 (9:02 pm)
      M…did you even read the article?  “Herbold said she isn’t opposed to the concept of the tax but today she tried again to lower it and expand its scope – and again, like last Friday, she couldn’t get a majority of the rest of the council to go along with her. ” In other words, she tried to lower the tax…what part of that is on the wrong side?

      I’m not against paying more for these beverages. Yes, I drink them  at times, and yes, I know that I shouldn’t. For now, I’m sticking with water…and tea, unsweetened…oh, and the occasional cuppa coffee….

      don’t want to pay this tax? Don’t buy the product…you’re an adult, and you have  choices…no one has you in a headlock making you buy coke/pepsi/fill in the blank. None of us need it to sustain life. Your complaining is disingenuous…good grief !

    • Just June 5, 2017 (10:09 pm)
      Your comment is horrible, have some grace and disagree without name calling.

  • aimless blade June 5, 2017 (8:27 pm)
    Stop regressive taxation.

    Income tax now!

  • New Thinking Needed June 5, 2017 (9:03 pm)
    Another boondoggle tax like the Democracy vouchers that aren’t working so well for the regular person who wants to run for public office.  Sugary drinks are a choice like other beverages — many of which are not healthy.  I will vote to repeal if this makes it on the ballot.

