West Seattle, Washington

02 Friday

59℉

UPDATE: ‘Heavy rescue’ callout in North Admiral

June 1, 2017 6:26 pm
|      3 COMMENTS
 |   West Seattle news | WS breaking news

6:26 PM: Most of the units sent on what was originally a “heavy rescue” callout at 44th and Massachusetts have been canceled, but we’re still on our way to find out about the crash, which is reported to involve a delivery truck.

6:44 PM: The driver has been taken to the hospital by private ambulance, indicating non-life-threatening injuries. We’ve added a photo of the damaged truck.

7:46 PM: Two more photos added, from WSB’s Christopher Boffoli, including one showing the SUV that was the other vehicle involved in the crash. The “heavy rescue” callout was made initially because the driver’s-side damage on the Amazon Fresh truck had led to concern the driver might be trapped.

Share This

3 Replies to "UPDATE: 'Heavy rescue' callout in North Admiral"

  • wb June 1, 2017 (7:10 pm)
    Reply

    I am waiting for an AmazonFresh delivery.  Now I am worried about the driver!  I hope he or she is OK.

  • Christopher Boffoli June 1, 2017 (7:27 pm)
    Reply

    While I was out there I got an earful from some of the neighbors who live nearby.  They said that Massachusetts has become a real problem with speeding and traffic, especially on weekends when people use it to bypass all of the traffic on Alki.  Not to mention people blowing through four way intersections that are sans stop signs.

  • wb June 1, 2017 (9:13 pm)
    Reply

    Well, got this message.  And I know exactly what caused it.

    Hello,

    We’re contacting you about your AmazonFresh order #xxx-xxxxx-xxxxx. We recently learned that due to unforeseen circumstances on the road, your order cannot be delivered and has been cancelled.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

WP-Backgrounds by InoPlugs Web Design and Juwelier Schönmann