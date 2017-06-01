UPDATE: ‘Heavy rescue’ callout in North Admiral

6:26 PM: Most of the units sent on what was originally a “heavy rescue” callout at 44th and Massachusetts have been canceled, but we’re still on our way to find out about the crash, which is reported to involve a delivery truck.

6:44 PM: The driver has been taken to the hospital by private ambulance, indicating non-life-threatening injuries. We’ve added a photo of the damaged truck.

7:46 PM: Two more photos added, from WSB’s Christopher Boffoli, including one showing the SUV that was the other vehicle involved in the crash. The “heavy rescue” callout was made initially because the driver’s-side damage on the Amazon Fresh truck had led to concern the driver might be trapped.