Today, you don’t have to wait for a whale sighting off West Seattle shores to learn about the “Whales In Your Neighborhood” – just go check in with The Whale Trail and friends at Constellation Park before 2 pm, as previewed on our calendar. It’s part of Orca Awareness Month – next local event, a cleanup at Alki one week from today and a Whale Trail-presented talk on vessel traffic’s effect on whales – info’s all here.