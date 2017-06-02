West Seattle, Washington

03 Saturday

73℉

UPDATE: Lou Cutler’s Make-A-Wish fundraising run, ‘greatest day of the year’

June 2, 2017 9:40 am
|      3 COMMENTS
 |   How to help | Pigeon Point | West Seattle news | West Seattle people

9:40 AM: That’s Lou Cutler finishing his first lap a short time ago at Pathfinder K-8, where the retired PE teacher celebrates his birthday every year by running one lap for each year of his age, as a fundraiser for Make-A-Wish.


(Lou and chief cheerleader/wrangler Teacher Andy, pre-run)

This morning, speaking to students and others just before starting his 66-lap day, Lou declared it “the greatest day of the year”:

We’ll be checking back at Pathfinder (1901 SW Genesee if you want to stop by and join in – and here’s his donation-drive link).

12:51 PM: We’re back at Pathfinder. After a little more than three hours, Lou’s finishing Lap 53 of 66.

Students filter in and out throughout the day – while Lou and teacher Andy were close to alone on the field, we’re told a couple of Pathfinder grades are about to rejoin them. The laps so far total 9 miles, we’re told.

1:42 PM: Minutes ago, Lou finished the 66th lap:

Loud cheers and chants of LOU! LOU! LOU! echoed around the field. And then, the victory photo:

Lou’s been a “wish-granting” volunteer for MAW for more than 20 years, even longer than he’s been doing this run. His actual birthday is later this month, so he’s still only 65, and as he started the second-to-last lap, with that number, he hollered, “A great year to be alive!”

Share This

3 Replies to "UPDATE: Lou Cutler's Make-A-Wish fundraising run, 'greatest day of the year'"

  • Lina June 2, 2017 (9:47 am)
    Reply

    yay!  Go Lou Go!  My child was SOOO psyched to participate in Lou’s run this year as a kindergartener.  He woke up 45 minutes early this morning, raring to go!  Thanks Lou and Pathfinder for continuing such a wonderful tradition!

  • Michelle June 2, 2017 (5:43 pm)
    Reply

    Great job Lou! Both my kids love this day so much at Pathfinder. Lou’s gotta heart as big as Puget Sound!

  • Rudy June 2, 2017 (5:58 pm)
    Reply

    Best day of the year!! Way to go Lou!

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

WP-Backgrounds by InoPlugs Web Design and Juwelier Schönmann