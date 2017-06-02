UPDATE: Lou Cutler’s Make-A-Wish fundraising run, ‘greatest day of the year’

1 lap down, 65 to go for Lou, who is a retired, beloved PE teacher here. pic.twitter.com/bS8QGQpQKa — West Seattle Blog (@westseattleblog) June 2, 2017

9:40 AM: That’s Lou Cutler finishing his first lap a short time ago at Pathfinder K-8, where the retired PE teacher celebrates his birthday every year by running one lap for each year of his age, as a fundraiser for Make-A-Wish.



(Lou and chief cheerleader/wrangler Teacher Andy, pre-run)

This morning, speaking to students and others just before starting his 66-lap day, Lou declared it “the greatest day of the year”:

We’ll be checking back at Pathfinder (1901 SW Genesee if you want to stop by and join in – and here’s his donation-drive link).

12:51 PM: We’re back at Pathfinder. After a little more than three hours, Lou’s finishing Lap 53 of 66.

Students filter in and out throughout the day – while Lou and teacher Andy were close to alone on the field, we’re told a couple of Pathfinder grades are about to rejoin them. The laps so far total 9 miles, we’re told.

1:42 PM: Minutes ago, Lou finished the 66th lap:

Lou did it again! Lap 66 just completed pic.twitter.com/NmbvQJAmdM — West Seattle Blog (@westseattleblog) June 2, 2017

Loud cheers and chants of LOU! LOU! LOU! echoed around the field. And then, the victory photo:



Lou’s been a “wish-granting” volunteer for MAW for more than 20 years, even longer than he’s been doing this run. His actual birthday is later this month, so he’s still only 65, and as he started the second-to-last lap, with that number, he hollered, “A great year to be alive!”