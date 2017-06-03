FROM WESTSIDE TO THE BIG APPLE: West Seattle High School Jazz Bands visit New York City

(UPDATED SUNDAY with another photo)

Thanks to parent Steve White for the report and photos on West Seattle High School musicians’ cross-country journey!

The Jazz 1 and Jazz 2 bands (directed by Ethan Thomas) flew to New York City yesterday to participate in a workshop at Lincoln Center. While here we are also touring the 9/11 Memorial, seeing a Broadway show and some other sights. Last night we attended the “World of Monk” concert at Lincoln Center featuring the Lincoln Center Jazz Orchestra led by Wynton Marsalis.

And tonight, their travels took them to “The Lion King” at the Minskoff Theater.

ADDED SUNDAY AFTERNOON: Another photo from Steve, who reports: “The group went on tours of the Statue of Liberty, Ellis Island, the Empire State Building and are spending the evening in Times Square.”

The musicians are headed back home on Monday.