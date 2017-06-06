West Seattle, Washington

FOLLOWUP: Police arrest suspect in encampment death

June 6, 2017 11:38 am
Yesterday we reported on the big police response along southbound Highway 509 (shown in our clip above) as officers investigated the death of a 25-year-old man in the unsanctioned encampment on the slope between the highway and Myers Way. This morning, an update from Seattle Police:

As part of Monday’s investigation, SPD Homicide detectives determined an assault had occurred within the encampment. Police arrested a 43-year-old man for investigation of homicide and booked him into the King County Jail.

The suspect has a fairly lengthy criminal record, according to state online files; the felony cases are mostly drug-related. As it turns out that he was booked last night, he’s likely to have a bail hearing today, which means we may have more information later about what police believe happened.

  • Chuck June 6, 2017 (1:55 pm)
    Very sorry to hear of this young man’s death.

    I remember driving back from the airport at the end of April when the foliage was still light; I could not believe the amount of tents I saw in the woods along  highway 509. The more well-known I-5 “jungle” encampments and those under the overpasses/W Sea bridge were obvious. But just realizing that our homeless problem extended to every part of “unclaimed” land and green spaces was sobering. 

    Paul Allen’s donation and a new mayor and council will go a long way to getting help to those who want it. Not sure how you help those who don’t want it.

