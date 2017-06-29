West Seattle, Washington

UPDATE: Fire response in 7100 block California SW

June 29, 2017 7:35 am
(Added: WSB photo)

7:35 AM: Seattle Fire has sent a full response to an apartment building in the 7100 block of California SW [map]. First crews on scene say they’re seeing smoke.

(Added: Photo tweeted by @katelynchowell)

It’s reported to have started as a grease fire.

7:43 AM: The fire is reported to be under control.

7:56 AM: The fire is tapped. California remains closed between just north of Myrtle and just north of Orchard. No injuries reported.

8:05 AM: Some units are being dismissed. SPD is directing traffic.

9:59 AM: California is open again. We have followup questions out to SFD and will update this story when the answers are in.

11 Replies to "UPDATE: Fire response in 7100 block California SW"

  • KB June 29, 2017 (7:48 am)
    Reply

    Thank you for the original post and update!!!

  • Don June 29, 2017 (8:07 am)
    Reply

    Great job and quick on reporting all the fire and police apps were of no use.offline.  Thank you Thank you

  • Alki Resident June 29, 2017 (8:14 am)
    Reply

    A lady walking her dog spotted the smoke. We’re there no working detectors? 

    • WSB June 29, 2017 (8:22 am)
      Reply

      Don’t know, will ask. Passersby often call in smoke, doesn’t mean no one inside was aware. The first dispatch had both the ‘grease fire’ detail and word that people were clearing out of the building.

  • KMWS June 29, 2017 (8:40 am)
    Reply

    Still closed at 8:40.

    • WSB June 29, 2017 (8:44 am)
      Reply

      Thanks. We are less than a mile up the hill and will be checking after 9 … a response this size, when the hoses are deployed, takes a while to clear.

  • CJ June 29, 2017 (10:41 am)
    Reply

    Getting brown water from my faucets in the 6700 block of 42nd Ave SW. Related to the fire fighting and use of the hydrants down below on California Ave SW?

    • Nathan June 29, 2017 (11:01 am)
      Reply

      We are getting the same near 44th and Myrtle. 

      • WSB June 29, 2017 (11:36 am)
        Reply

        Chances are highly likely it was because of the fire response – they did use the hydrants. But reporting it to 206-386-1800 is never a bad thing. They might at least want to know to what degree the sediment was stirred up.

  • waikikigirl June 29, 2017 (5:25 pm)
    Reply

    OOH that looks like a very old building, how old is it? 

