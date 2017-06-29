UPDATE: Fire response in 7100 block California SW



(Added: WSB photo)

7:35 AM: Seattle Fire has sent a full response to an apartment building in the 7100 block of California SW [map]. First crews on scene say they’re seeing smoke.

(Added: Photo tweeted by @katelynchowell)

It’s reported to have started as a grease fire.

7:43 AM: The fire is reported to be under control.

7:56 AM: The fire is tapped. California remains closed between just north of Myrtle and just north of Orchard. No injuries reported.

8:05 AM: Some units are being dismissed. SPD is directing traffic.

9:59 AM: California is open again. We have followup questions out to SFD and will update this story when the answers are in.