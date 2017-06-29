West Seattle, Washington

30 Friday

‘Engine 32 1/2’ artwork installed at West Seattle’s new Fire Station 32

June 29, 2017 3:09 pm
|      12 COMMENTS
 |   Triangle | West Seattle news | WS culture/arts

Thanks to Erika Lindsay with the city’s Office of Arts and Culture for news that “Engine 32 1/2” has been installed at the new Fire Station 32 in The Triangle. She included photos of the installation, which as you can see required a crane.

Sean Orlando of Engineered Artworks is the artist. Engine 32 1/2 is described as:

… a large-scale fabricated steel version of a wooden toy fire truck. Inspired by historic fire trucks of the late 1920s and 1930s … modeled after the original Engine 32 that Captain Steve Sanislo operated out of this station for many years … a 1924 Seagrave Apparatus … a custom designed and fabricated idealized version of a real vintage fire truck built to ½ scale with a toy-maker’s detailed aesthetic … endowing it with a sense of play, whimsy and imagination. The ladders of “Engine 32 ½” will extend, stretch and come alive behind the apparatus, organically and impossibly creeping up the outer wall of the firehouse. The extension of the ladders behind the truck represents the speed and urgency of the Fire Fighter’s mission. The overall shape of the ladders will emulate a chaotic abstract flame.

Capt. Sanislo is of course the namesake of the elementary school on Puget Ridge. But the truck has even more of a local backstory – inspired by toy trucks made by a man living near FS 32, as detailed on Orlando’s website.

The artist is quoted as saying, “This particular work of art represents an internal discovery and connection between the primal emotions and memory within children of all ages, as well as adults. By creating a piece that spans the generations, “Engine 32 ½” will act as a catalyst to bridge the gap between the adolescent child and the inner child of the adult.”

No date yet for when SFD will move into the new station (which was built on the site where the old one was demolished, at SW Alaska and 37th SW), according to our most-recent check with the department. Construction began with demolition more than 14 months ago. The call for artists originally went out in 2013.

12 Replies to "'Engine 32 1/2' artwork installed at West Seattle's new Fire Station 32"

  • Swede. June 29, 2017 (3:24 pm)
    Walked by there when they where hanging it up and thought it is a nice and fun idea for the building. Looks good! 

  • Rusty June 29, 2017 (3:39 pm)
    Wondering how much was spent on the artwork and installation, as opposed to going to pay for actual police / firefighters – and, when we’re constantly asked for more and more money, why our priorities are apparently out of whack. Hope those on fixed incomes being taxed out of the city can get a glimpse on their way out…..

    • WSB June 29, 2017 (3:49 pm)
      The call for art linked toward the end of the story includes information on the budget; the A&C spokesperson is checking on the final cost.

      This is part of the city’s 1 Percent for Art program, which was created in 1973: http://www.seattle.gov/arts/programs/public-art

      If you think it should be repealed, let your Councilmember know: lisa.herbold@seattle.gov

      -TR

    • Swede. June 29, 2017 (4:16 pm)
      Let’s just build basic functionality and ugly looking things. Can’t make things look nice. 

      Seriously!? 

      Yes I’m sure it wasn’t free but it’s sure beats a concrete wall. Firefighters are some of the biggest hero’s and keepers of a city and I for one think they more than deserve a nice work place. 

    • CAM June 29, 2017 (4:17 pm)
      A friend recommended a really good book to me which I am in the midst of reading, Station Eleven. It’s a post apocalyptic story about a traveling symphony/Shakespeare company. Painted on the sides of their caravan is the quote: “Because Survival is Insufficient”. Another apt idiom may be, man cannot survive on bread and water alone. Government making efforts to make cities not a barren wasteland of concrete and steel is well worth the investment of tax dollars. In other news, that truck looks awesome and I can’t wait to see it in person. 

  • sc June 29, 2017 (4:06 pm)
    Can the artist build a mail drop bin for the West Seattle Post Office?  

    • WSB June 29, 2017 (4:43 pm)
      *COMMENT OF THE MONTH*

    • Luke June 29, 2017 (7:17 pm)
      Thank you SC! I just laughed . . . a lot 

  • JayDee June 29, 2017 (6:39 pm)
    Hear Hear WSB! A lot simpler than a fire truck. Wouldn’t a small Post Office truck be cool to drop mail into? But I doubt USPS would allow it.

  • sc June 29, 2017 (7:48 pm)
    A small Post Office truck bin would be so awesome! 

    Why not ask the USPS?  There can only be 2 possible answers.

  • Elle Nell June 29, 2017 (9:00 pm)
    I was just wondering why it’s not out front on the ground so the littles can sit and “drive” and take photos whilst our Fireman are saving lives..? 

    I do like it though – creativity bringing thoughts.. hopefully😜

  • Eric1 June 29, 2017 (9:04 pm)
    At least this looks pretty.   Some of the other thing my 1% buys…. well, not so much.  

    My dad warned me about being an artist: Nobody wants your stuff while you are alive.  Only after you die does anything you make become valuable.

    Hence the starving artist.

