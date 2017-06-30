COUNTDOWN: Date set for Seafair Parade of Ships

(USCGC Mellon in 2014 Seafair Parade of Ships, courtesy of Greg)

Continuing our look ahead to some of what’s coming up this summer – since the Seafair website just mentions August 1st through 6th as Fleet Week, without other specifics, we asked about the Parade of Ships, usually a popular sight as the visiting military ships “parade” past West Seattle. Seafair spokesperson Emily Cantrell tells WSB the date is Wednesday, August 2nd, and beyond that, no details yet. So if you’re interested, you can at least set your calendar.

P.S. Seafair’s biggest West Seattle event, the Pirates Landing, is at Alki on July 8th, one week from tomorrow … more on that soon!