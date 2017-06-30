COUNTDOWN: 8 days to Seafair Pirates Landing on Alki



(WSB photo from 2016 Seafair Pirates Landing – the crowd can be as much fun as the Pirates!)

As mentioned a bit earlier in our continuing coverage counting down to big summer events, the Seafair Pirates Landing is one week from tomorrow, 10 am-6 pm Saturday, July 8th, on Alki Beach. This year, the Pirates are expected around 2 pm, but the music starts at 11 – here’s the lineup we just received:

11 am – North Seattle Ukestra – they’ll be rockin’ tiny instruments in a big way! 12 pm – Skates! – infectious, original punky power pop! 1 pm – The Delridge Boys – rockin’ the classics from the ’50 through the ’80s! 2 pm* – Pirate Landing and Revelry – *Timing is approximate – tides and pirates, you know! 3 pm – Queen Anne’s Revenge – bringing on the upbeat R&B, rock, blues, and other favorites!

Also from the announcement:

Alki Beach will be filled with mermaids, kids activities, live music, and craft and food vendors to celebrate the Pirates’ arrival in style. Additionally, the Alki merchants will be on hand up and down the street with their fabulous food, beverages, and wares available. The event is free, family friendly, and open to the public!

If you’re new – this all generally happens around the Alki Bathhouse, at 60th SW/Alki SW. But exactly where the Pirates storm ashore in that vicinity tends to vary year to year.