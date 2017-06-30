COUNTDOWN: 3 weeks to Alki Art Fair!



No festivals this weekend, since many people are traveling or otherwise getting ready for the 4th of July. So we’ll be looking ahead to the next wave of big summer events. Among them: The Alki Art Fair, three weeks away, Saturday and Sunday, July 22nd and 23rd. Here’s the official announcement, including info on this year’s free shuttle:

The Alki Art Fair is celebrating its 20th anniversary this summer, and everyone from both the peninsula and the mainland is invited. This event is FREE, kid-friendly, and draws upward of 10,000 visitors each year.

Local bands provide the soundtrack and salty breezes provide the atmosphere as you browse the diverse artists’ displays. (Rain or shine — though our track record is almost 100% for shine.)

Saturday, July 22, artist booths are open from 10 am – 6 pm with music all day until 9 pm.

Sunday, July 23, artist booths are open 10 am – 6 pm with music until 6 pm.

This year’s Fair will feature:

*90+ artist vendors selling works in a variety of media including painting, pottery, glass, textiles, metal, jewelry & more

*4 stages featuring 44 musical and other live performance acts

*7 food booths

*An interactive children’s art area – bring the little ones

*A Silent Auction and a Fair history exhibit in the Alki Bathhouse

*2 beautiful limited-edition commemorative T-shirts for sale – an adult and youth shirt by Bill Reiswig and a children’s shirt by Stacey Sterling – while supplies last!

The Alki Art Fair offers a free shuttle from the West Seattle Park n’ Ride parking lot (under the West Seattle Bridge) through the Admiral Junction to Alki Beach. Shuttle will run to and from the Beach from 9:30 AM to 6:30 PM both days.

The Alki Art Fair’s goal is to advance art education and appreciation while encouraging community involvement and cultural diversity. The Fair is a Washington State nonprofit organization, whose purpose is to continue the annual event and other mission-related activities into the future.