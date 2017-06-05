CONGRATULATIONS! Louisa Boren STEM K-8 awards @ district Science/Engineering Fair

Even more local success at the recent Seattle Public Schools district-wide Science and Engineering Fair! Today we received this report, with photos, about Louisa Boren STEM K-8 students’ achievements:

Middle School students from Louisa Boren STEM K-8 participated in the Seattle Public Schools Science and Engineering Fair at the Museum of Flight on June 1st. Of our seven entries in the competition, six were awarded prizes by judges. All four 7th-grade entries, representing our Career and Technical Education Program (CTE) took home awards. 6th Grade received two awards.

Their science teacher, Craig Parsley, had this to say about all Boren’s participants: “Science instruction has got to change with the times. These students represent the kind of innovative thinking and perseverance that we want to see in all students. I am proud of their work.”

Engineering Grade 7 (CTE Students)

Evalinn Kas – Best Data Analysis – Thermoelectric Generation – (Electricity from Automotive Tailpipe Waste-Heat)

Bree Hopkins – Best Aeronautical Engineering – Forward-Deployed Mars Lander Decelerator – (Forward-Mount Parabolic Decelerator)

Science Grade 7 (CTE Students)

Nyjel Sebastion – Most Original Science Project – Spin-ergy (Rotational Torque of Wind Turbines)

Kathryn Soria – Best Data Analysis – Trombe Wall vs. Water Wall (A Study of Heat Retention in Concrete vs. Water)

Engineering Grade 6

Lucca Castillo and Maurice Scott – Most Likely to be Patented – Infrared Black Ice Detector

Grade 6 Science

June Pierson and Esme Jablonsky – Judges Special Recognition – Do the Wave – (Modeling Wave Shape Changes in High Velocity Winds)

Also participating were Kai Perala and Connor Aikas, with their entry, Pneumatic Underwater Retrieval Drone.