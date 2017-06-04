CONGRATULATIONS! All-America honors for Chief Sealth IHS alum athlete Nicole Roed

Congratulations to Chief Sealth International High School alum Nicole Roed for a big athletic achievement in her college career at Cal Lutheran in Southern California – she just received Division 3 All-America honors from the Association of Collegiate Water Polo Coaches.

According to this report on the Cal Lutheran website, Roed “started 26 times and appeared in 28 games overall (and) paced the offense as a utility player, scoring a team-high 47 goals with a .495 shooting percentage on the season. She was a balanced player who added 21 drawn ejections, 15 steals, 12 assists and seven field blocks.” This is her sophomore year at Cal Lutheran. Thanks to proud mom Cori Roed for sharing the news!