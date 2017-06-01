BIZNOTE: Thunder Road Guitars adding 1st expansion location

Some West Seattle businesses expand to Ballard, some to Burien. Thunder Road Guitars (WSB sponsor) is literally going much farther – expanding to Portland! Here’s how proprietor Frank Gross announced it:

We are thrilled to announce that this fall we will be opening another Thunder Road Guitars storefront in one of my favorite cities, Portland, Oregon. The new Portland store will act as a sister store to our flagship Seattle location and will be owned and operated by one of our own, Will York, who I’m sure most of you know. Will moved to Seattle from Gainesville, Florida, in 2012 and got his start in the musical instrument business winding pickups for Lollar Pickups. Will has been with us since 2015 and has become a true asset to Thunder Road Guitars.

We are so excited to have Portland be the first city outside of Seattle with a Thunder Road Guitars. The new store will be located in the Nob Hill neighborhood at 1024 NW 19th Ave and will be open for business in early September of this year. Thank you all so much for your support and business over the years, here’s to the next chapter!