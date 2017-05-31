West Seattle Wednesday: PCC closing day; Lowman Beach seawall meeting; more…



(Sun through the trees along the track at Hiawatha, photographed last weekend)

Highlights for the rest of your Wednesday:

CAREER FAIR: Under way now until 1 pm at Bartell Drugs‘ corporate headquarters in West Seattle:

Interview on-site for: Pharmacy Assistant, Pharmacy Technician, Pharmacist, Pharmacy Manager, Cashier, Receiving/POS Clerk, 2nd Assistant Manager, Assistant Manager, Store Manager. Entry level and management level roles available.

Bring your resumé. (4025 Delridge Way SW, #400)

LAST DAY FOR WEST SEATTLE PCC BEFORE CONSTRUCTION CLOSURE: After today, PCC Natural Markets-West Seattle (WSB sponsor) closes its current store in advance of the site owner’s redevelopment project, which will include a new, larger PCC store. Here’s our story from last week about your options during construction. (2749 California SW)

LOWMAN BEACH SEAWALL MEETING: The north seawall at Lowman Beach Park is crumbling. Seattle Parks is looking at removing it. Will the tennis court east of it stay? Parks invites you to learn, and comment, at an open house tonight at The Hall at Fauntleroy, 6:30-7:30 pm. (9131 California SW)

THE BILLY JOE SHOW: 8-11 pm at Parliament Tavern: “Honky tonk for the soul with Billy Joe Huels of The Dusty 45s, featuring Robin Cady, Kohen Burrill, and guitar legend Rod Cook.” 21+. (4210 SW Admiral Way)

WEEKLY OPEN MIC: No cover, 21+, 8:30 pm at The Skylark. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

