WEST SEATTLE FOOD & DRINK: Hawks Nest West opens Thursday on Alki Beach

Half a year ago, we told you about the plan for the former Alki Huddle to become Hawks Nest West. After extensive remodeling of the space at 2806 Alki SW, The Hawks Nest is finally ready to open its Alki expansion – in “soft open” mode tonight, and then officially opening at 3 pm tomorrow (Thursday, June 1st). We stopped by for photos late today.

Like its sibling establishment in SODO – and as you would guess from the name – Hawks Nest West has a sports theme.

Here’s a photo of the menu. It will be open 3 pm to midnight for the first two weeks, we’re told, then 11 am to midnight, with weekend brunch to be added soon.