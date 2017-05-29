WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Three reader reports

Three reader reports to share before the long weekend ends:

STREET ROBBERY: Eric‘s son was robbed around 5:30 pm in Highland Park last Wednesday.

My son (who’s 14) was walking, I believe, on 12th between Trenton and Henderson and he was robbed, for his shoes. A man, appearing to be in his early twenties snuck up behind him, claimed he had a weapon, and told my son to give him his shoes. He did and then the man ran off, at which point my son called 911. No luck in finding him or the shoes but I thought it might be something people would want to be aware of. It’s a bummer it has to be this way but kids should try to walk in groups and keep their eyes open.

KEEPSAKE DVDs, CDs STOLEN: From Betty:

On Thursday I discovered my PODS had been broken into on 45th between Alaska and Edmunds. They got 2 air conditioners and a lot of family memories, like the birth of my child and my original music (I’m a songwriter). If someone sees a box of family DVDs or CDs with home labels dumped, please contact me. I don’t care about stuff I can replace with money. The other stuff is priceless.

CAR VANDALISM: Kylie says this happened around 3:15 pm this afternoon in Highland Park:

At first she thought it was a car prowl – though there was nothing in her car to take but grocery bags — and noticed that a neighbor across the street had a busted rear window too. Then “a neighbor from 3 blocks down stopped by and reported his car was also hit. … He said a car drove down 12th and guys are intentionally hitting windows, not stopping to prowl. He said at least 4 cars on our street were hit that he saw.”