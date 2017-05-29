West Seattle, Washington

WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Three reader reports

May 29, 2017 11:56 pm
Three reader reports to share before the long weekend ends:

STREET ROBBERY: Eric‘s son was robbed around 5:30 pm in Highland Park last Wednesday.

My son (who’s 14) was walking, I believe, on 12th between Trenton and Henderson and he was robbed, for his shoes. A man, appearing to be in his early twenties snuck up behind him, claimed he had a weapon, and told my son to give him his shoes. He did and then the man ran off, at which point my son called 911. No luck in finding him or the shoes but I thought it might be something people would want to be aware of. It’s a bummer it has to be this way but kids should try to walk in groups and keep their eyes open.

KEEPSAKE DVDs, CDs STOLEN: From Betty:

On Thursday I discovered my PODS had been broken into on 45th between Alaska and Edmunds. They got 2 air conditioners and a lot of family memories, like the birth of my child and my original music (I’m a songwriter). If someone sees a box of family DVDs or CDs with home labels dumped, please contact me. I don’t care about stuff I can replace with money. The other stuff is priceless.

CAR VANDALISM: Kylie says this happened around 3:15 pm this afternoon in Highland Park:

At first she thought it was a car prowl – though there was nothing in her car to take but grocery bags — and noticed that a neighbor across the street had a busted rear window too. Then “a neighbor from 3 blocks down stopped by and reported his car was also hit. … He said a car drove down 12th and guys are intentionally hitting windows, not stopping to prowl. He said at least 4 cars on our street were hit that he saw.”

8 Replies to "WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Three reader reports"

  • Alki Resident May 30, 2017 (6:27 am)
    This is an atrocity. I don’t even have words right now for these crimes.  

  • Mike May 30, 2017 (7:59 am)
    The shoes incident is what pisses me off the most.  As a parent, anyone that would do that to my kid will end up crying for mercy.

  • Christie May 30, 2017 (8:54 am)
    I am normally walking my dog at this time – sorry to hear that he got his shoes taken! It is hard enough for us as parents to let our kids learn to be independent – then to have this happen.

    • Eric May 30, 2017 (9:32 am)
      Thanks, and yes it’s infuriating – You don’t want your kids to have to worry about just walking down the street, in broad daylight no less.  There is literally not very much that’s more descpicable than robbing a kid.  

  • EJ May 30, 2017 (9:00 am)
    Our car was also hit.  In Highland Park.  The window appeared to be shot with a marble or something small that left a tiny hole, and splintered the whole window.

    • KM May 30, 2017 (9:43 am)
      I remember we had this going on in Gatewood/Sunrise Heights/Westwood about a year (?) ago, I wonder if they ever found who did that, and if it is possibly the same perps. 

  • Nick May 30, 2017 (11:13 am)
    We seem to recently have a lot more people openly camping in highland park area. They are not friendly I see people walking up to these groups and dropping things off and walking the opposite direction.Open alcohol consumption now we are having mugging and smash and grabs maybe there is some relation. I have a 12 year old that has to walk to the bus and this infuriates me. 

  • Seaview parent May 30, 2017 (12:17 pm)
    This same thing happened to my car 10 days ago in Seaview.  Back glass smashed, nothing taken.  

