WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Police searching for car-theft suspects

May 29, 2017 7:48 pm
7:48 PM: If you’re noticing the police presence in and near the 6700 block of Beach Drive SW [map], here’s what the search is about, according to SPD radio – two men stole a car, dumped it there, got out and ran. One suspect is reported to have run uphill toward 48th SW, another one southbound on Beach Drive. Descriptions we’ve heard are partial – one described as Hispanic, around 30, white tank shirt, jeans; the other described as white, mid-30s, 6’2″, baseball cap, red shirt. We haven’t heard where the car was stolen from – we’ve only heard it described as a Subaru.

8:03 PM: Still searching, with a K-9 team among the responders.

8:35 PM: Just talked with police who were with the stolen car (photo added above), whose owner is now retrieving it. They told us it was taken in the 4000 block of California. Meantime, a second K-9 has joined the still very active search.

9:39 PM: No further updates. If we don’t hear anything more, we’ll follow up with SPD in the morning.

  • Trileigh May 29, 2017 (7:56 pm)
    Could you remind us of the number to call if we see them? We live near here.

    • WSB May 29, 2017 (7:58 pm)
      911. If you think you see somebody related to an active search, tell them it’s about the suspect(s) in the search in the 6700 block of Beach Drive. We haven’t gone yet but sounds like there are enough police there the calltaker should know what it’s about. A K-9 unit is there too.

  • Birgit May 29, 2017 (8:03 pm)
    Thanks! That’s my parents house, they just called and told me the police are searching up on the hill. Naturally I turned to you first! Scary! 

  • WSobserver May 29, 2017 (8:04 pm)
    Why did they also need a big fire truck for a stolen car?

    Also, I live around the corner. Neighbor’s Subaru was broken into last week parked in assigned apartment parking space. Window was broken and some unimportant stuff stolen.

    • WSB May 29, 2017 (8:07 pm)
      Where are you seeing a “big fire truck”? Only WS SFD dispatch currently is for a crash at 8th/Roxbury.

  • WSobserver May 29, 2017 (8:10 pm)
    Firetruck went zooming down Lincoln Park Way headed to Beach Dr. just before all the police cars went flying by.

    • WSB May 29, 2017 (8:19 pm)
      Other calls. For one, there was a reported car-motorcycle collision just before this, on Harbor – Engine 29 was headed to that just after 7:30 pm.

  • Spck May 29, 2017 (8:16 pm)
    About 15 mins ago three cops came walking up 48th with a canine scent dog. 

  • misoginger May 29, 2017 (8:34 pm)
    Yes, the car went zooming past my house heading north on the 7700 block of 46th Ave SW and a police car was in pursuit with lights flashing and sirens sounding. Speeds were high for a residential street. The vehicle being chased was an older model white Subaru wagon and there appeared to be two males in the front seat.

    • WSB May 29, 2017 (8:56 pm)
      that was it. They first spotted it somewhere in the Lincoln Park area. The older white Subaru wagon is what we found when we got to the 6700 block of Beach & we’ll be adding a photo shortly.

  • WSobserver May 29, 2017 (8:50 pm)
    Summer weekends are always a circus here.

    You wait all year for nice summer days and then every weekend it’s Barnum and Baily time and non-stop traffic. In a residential neighborhood.

  • wsgirl May 29, 2017 (8:56 pm)
    Who steals a Subaru???

    • WSB May 29, 2017 (9:01 pm)
      Remember, most cars aren’t stolen to be sold or stripped – they’re stolen to get from point A to point B, and in general, older cars are easier to steal (like all those Civics and Accords). In this case, according to police radio, a “shaved key” was found in the ignition. The suspects didn’t even turn it off before getting out and running.

  • Erithan May 29, 2017 (9:53 pm)
    Just heard barking and a siren start up(on 42nd here), curious if they’re still looking.

    • WSB May 29, 2017 (9:56 pm)
      As far as I know, but some things do happen off-scanner so I can’t be certain – I never heard an official end to the search, for example. But there are certainly other events happening around West Seattle, nothing big … TR

  • TheKing May 29, 2017 (10:07 pm)
    It’s a hassle to do but if you have to leave your car parked on the street, take a coil wire or ignition relay….anything to keep it from starting easily, out or off of the vehicle if you don’t have an alarm. Just ask your mechanic how to do this. 

  • John May 29, 2017 (11:20 pm)
    The “map” link in the article is wrong. It’s for “1005 Harbor Ave SW, Seattle, WA 98116″…

    • WSB May 29, 2017 (11:43 pm)
      Sorry! Fixed. (That was a crash call we were looking up at about the same time.)

