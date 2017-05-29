WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Police searching for car-theft suspects

7:48 PM: If you’re noticing the police presence in and near the 6700 block of Beach Drive SW [map], here’s what the search is about, according to SPD radio – two men stole a car, dumped it there, got out and ran. One suspect is reported to have run uphill toward 48th SW, another one southbound on Beach Drive. Descriptions we’ve heard are partial – one described as Hispanic, around 30, white tank shirt, jeans; the other described as white, mid-30s, 6’2″, baseball cap, red shirt. We haven’t heard where the car was stolen from – we’ve only heard it described as a Subaru.

8:03 PM: Still searching, with a K-9 team among the responders.

8:35 PM: Just talked with police who were with the stolen car (photo added above), whose owner is now retrieving it. They told us it was taken in the 4000 block of California. Meantime, a second K-9 has joined the still very active search.

9:39 PM: No further updates. If we don’t hear anything more, we’ll follow up with SPD in the morning.