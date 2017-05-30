WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Car prowl on video; break-in; burglar-deterrent advice from your Crime Prevention Coordinator

Two reader reports tonight, plus new crime-prevention advice:

CAR PROWL ON VIDEO: From Steve in east Admiral:

Just a quick notice about a car prowl that occurred early yesterday morning in the Belvidere district, on 37th Ave SW between Stevens & Lander. The prowl was at approximately 3:00 am and involved our Camry. Lots of stuff strewn about in the car, but the only things taken were a cheap car charger, my Ray-Ban Wayfarer (original) sunglasses and an inexpensive portable electric air compressor (tire pump) in the trunk. I’ve attached a video from our neighbor showing the van in question; you see it cruise slowly, stop by our car (through the shrubbery), then pull slightly over and turn off their lights. I’ve filed a police report and they have a still image of the vehicle. I just wanted to get the word out to our neighbors.

CONDO BREAK-IN: Bill from Duwamish Head reports his condo building was broken into last night:

It is the same M.O. as previous break-ins here and along Harbor, Alki, and Beach condominiums. Thief or thieves cut through the metal siding to gain access.

We’re following up to ask what if anything was taken. And speaking of burglaries …

BURGLARY PREVENTION ADVICE AND MORE: Southwest Precinct Crime Prevention Coordinator Jennifer Burbridge sent her newest newsletter today:

As noted at the end of the newsletter (PDF version here), along with other bonus information, you can get onto Burbridge’s list by e-mailing her at jennifer.burbridge@seattle.gov – and you’ll get the newsletter sent directly to your inbox.