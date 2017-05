Take five minutes in honor of Memorial Day and those who served, by listening to three West Seattle men – all World War II veterans – tell their stories: 96-year-old Harry Rose, US Army Air Corps veteran; 95-year-old John Kelley, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers veteran; and 92-year-old Elmer Lindseth, U.S. Navy veteran. The video was produced by The Kenney – where they live – and Jaroslaw Media.