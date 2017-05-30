West Seattle, Washington

VIDEO: Little river otters, ducking under cars on Beach Drive

May 30, 2017 9:40 pm
Thanks to Lura for the video recorded tonight along Beach Drive SW, south of Me-Kwa-Mooks. Those are two young river otters, first spotted, she told us, under a car – as you can see in the video, they emerged from beneath one car, and loped along to a spot beneath another one. While river otters are often seen swimming in Puget Sound off West Seattle shores, their dens are on land, so you might suddenly see one crossing your path (as shown in our 2012 photo from Duwamish Head) or crossing a road … be careful!

P.S. Want to know more about river otters? Take a deep dive with this state Department of Fish and Wildlife infopage.

  • kate May 31, 2017 (6:03 am)
    We live off of Beach Dr and have an adult otter hanging out in our ornamental fresh water pond in the evenings at dusk. He sits in it like it’s his own personal tub. I’m tempted to bring him a martini and a plate of sardine appetizers. He brings  us much joy but don’t feed the wildlife!

  • JulNJer May 31, 2017 (6:17 am)
    I want to squeeze those little cuties. Great job spotting them, Lura, and thanks for sharing the video. Only downside is now I’ll lie awake worrying about them getting hit by cars. 

