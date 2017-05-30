VIDEO: Little river otters, ducking under cars on Beach Drive

Thanks to Lura for the video recorded tonight along Beach Drive SW, south of Me-Kwa-Mooks. Those are two young river otters, first spotted, she told us, under a car – as you can see in the video, they emerged from beneath one car, and loped along to a spot beneath another one. While river otters are often seen swimming in Puget Sound off West Seattle shores, their dens are on land, so you might suddenly see one crossing your path (as shown in our 2012 photo from Duwamish Head) or crossing a road … be careful!

P.S. Want to know more about river otters? Take a deep dive with this state Department of Fish and Wildlife infopage.