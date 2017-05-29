West Seattle, Washington

VIDEO: A moving story, and what’s next for a former West Seattle house

May 29, 2017 1:53 pm
Two months ago, we reported on a house barged away from a lot on the south end of Beach Drive SW whose owners are building a new home. We mentioned that the tip about the move came from local journalist Jenny Cunningham, a former TV-news co-worker of ours who was working on an in-depth story about it for Seattle Channel. Above, you can watch Jenny’s story. And there’s a followup: In the story, you’ll meet the house’s new owner, who, when Jenny interviewed her, was hoping to move it to Poulsbo. We checked with Tawny Davis at house-moving company Nickel Bros, which has been storing the house along the Duwamish River in the meantime. She tells us the move is still on, tentatively set for June 20th – so if you see a house atop a barge passing West Seattle shores on that date, it’s probably this one!

  • Swede. May 29, 2017 (5:45 pm)
    Pretty cool how they do that. Lots of equipment, work and skill involved there! 

    $1.3 millions for some land is also impressive in a way…

    • WSB May 29, 2017 (6:42 pm)
      Waterfront and, unlike most of the rest of Beach Drive, on a dead end – that’s the stub that ends at Lincoln Park, south of Lowman Beach, for those who aren’t familiar with the area.

  • John May 30, 2017 (10:48 am)
    Fantastic video and story!  I really enjoyed that.  And a big thumbs up to the Nickel Brothers. 

