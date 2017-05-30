SATURDAY: Gun-safety advocates plan ‘Wear Orange’ Alki Beach walk, rally

Gun-safety advocates are planning a walk and rally along Alki Beach this Saturday (June 3rd). While the timing might make you wonder if it’s in reaction to last week’s as-yet-unsolved deadly shooting, it’s a long-planned event in connection with National Gun Violence Awareness Day, which is this Friday. We hadn’t received an announcement about this, but after seeing a flyer posted at a local park, we contacted the sponsoring organization for details. They tell us the event will start with a “Wear Orange” (explained here) walk from Anchor Park at 11 am Saturday; it’ll be on the path/sidewalk, so no road closure is involved. Walkers will head to Alki Beach, where they tell us the walk will be “followed by gun violence survivor speakers. There will also be an art display of 93 pairs of orange shoes organized by a survivor of gun violence.” The speakers are expected to start around 12:15 pm.