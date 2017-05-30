West Seattle, Washington

31 Wednesday

54℉

SATURDAY: Gun-safety advocates plan ‘Wear Orange’ Alki Beach walk, rally

May 30, 2017 10:52 am
|      2 COMMENTS
 |   West Seattle beaches | West Seattle news

Gun-safety advocates are planning a walk and rally along Alki Beach this Saturday (June 3rd). While the timing might make you wonder if it’s in reaction to last week’s as-yet-unsolved deadly shooting, it’s a long-planned event in connection with National Gun Violence Awareness Day, which is this Friday. We hadn’t received an announcement about this, but after seeing a flyer posted at a local park, we contacted the sponsoring organization for details. They tell us the event will start with a “Wear Orange” (explained here) walk from Anchor Park at 11 am Saturday; it’ll be on the path/sidewalk, so no road closure is involved. Walkers will head to Alki Beach, where they tell us the walk will be “followed by gun violence survivor speakers. There will also be an art display of 93 pairs of orange shoes organized by a survivor of gun violence.” The speakers are expected to start around 12:15 pm.

Share This

2 Replies to "SATURDAY: Gun-safety advocates plan 'Wear Orange' Alki Beach walk, rally"

  • Bradley May 30, 2017 (3:46 pm)
    Reply

    The best way to reduce “gun violence” is to put more violent criminals in orange prison jumpsuits and lock them up for longer sentences. These are the ones who are shooting people at Alki, Pioneer Square, Gasworks Park, etc..

  • Mar May 30, 2017 (4:08 pm)
    Reply

    How about have the walk in the evening when the idiots with guns are out and about? And police presence always seems to be planned whenever there’s a planned protest – so maybe nightly protests on Alki against gun violence would actually be an effective way to get police presence and prevent future shootings. 

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

WP-Backgrounds by InoPlugs Web Design and Juwelier Schönmann